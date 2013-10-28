Norcross, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2013 --Tiverity announced today that it has achieved the Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization (ACAS) from Cisco. This specialization recognizes Tiverity as having fulfilled the training requirements to sell, design and deploy comprehensive Cisco® Collaboration Architecture solutions that leverage the intelligence of the network. These enterprise-grade solutions enable organizations to collaborate whenever, and wherever their business may dictate, and also supports the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) IT approach that is rapidly being adopted in the workplace.



As a Cisco ACAS Partner, Tiverity has invested in the specialized training required to deliver differentiated business value through the integrated, open foundation of the collaboration architecture. Cisco ACAS Partners work with new and existing technologies to align components of this architecture with their customers’ strategic goals, helping transform business processes, boost organizational efficiency and accelerate their time to market.



“Cisco’s innovative and industry-leading products, along with our award-winning professional services continue to allow us to maximize our overall value to our customers,” said Pete Schamberger, Tiverity Co-founder and CEO. “We are proud to have earned Cisco’s Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization as it further demonstrates our commitment to providing the very best in creative integrated networking and collaborative solutions, services, and customer satisfaction.”



The Cisco Resale Channel Program provides partners with the training required to build sales, design and technical talent and then validates their skills through a third-party audit.



About Tiverity

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2004, Tiverity is a professional IT Services Provider and Cisco Premier Partner specializing in innovative customer-focused solutions that enhance communication, increase collaboration, reduce costs, maximize return on investment and improve productivity. Proficiencies in voice, IT networking, and contact center technologies, coupled with proven skills in consulting, integration and managed services, enable Tiverity to develop customized solutions centered on the goals of the businesses they support. Tiverity is a privately-held company striving to provide small and mid-size organizations with the very best in IT solutions, services and customer satisfaction. For more information on Tiverity, visit www.tiverity.com.



