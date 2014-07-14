2014 Adjustable Bed Reviews & Guide Released by Best Mattress Reviews

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2014 --Adjustable beds continue growing in popularity with consumers in recent years, driven largely by booming specialty mattress brands, improved designs and more accessible prices.



In the past few years, manufacturers have responded to this increased demand from sleep savvy baby boomers and tech savvy young couples by offering more aesthetic and feature-packed adjustable systems. But, those new to the products can still find the shopping process a little intimidating.



Bed blog Best Mattress Reviews recently released a guide comparing many of these newer models and explaining the basics of adjustable bed shopping designed to aid consumers interested in the flexible bed bases. The guide was published July 11, titled, “2014 Adjustable Bed Reviews & Buying Guide.”



The article begins with an introduction to basic adjustable bed functions and terminology, concisely explaining factors like weight capacity, AC versus DC motors, warranties and other commonly asked about subjects. BMR’s buying guide also explains “bells and whistles” seen on many higher end models, from massage to snore stopping functions.



For those interested in comparing current models and brands, the guide offers a detailed chart summarizing key specifications, features, warranties, prices, and reviews for 13 models, ranging from $1000 to $4700 in queen size. From Leggett and Platt to Serta, BMR looks at leading models and centralizes information for easy access and viewing.



The website also highlights a few bases they find to offer the best value based on reviews, specifications and warranties, sorted by both entry-level and fully-featured models. Leggett and Platt models, a Sealy base, and a top-rated Astrabeds adjustable bed are among Best Mattress Reviews’ five top picks.



Readers are invited to ask questions in the comments, and can also learn more about mattress and compare bed brands with the blog’s variety of articles and guides.



