2014 Black Friday Mattress Guide from WhatsTheBestBed.org Compares Top Deals of the Year

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2014 --Black Friday sales prove a popular time to get a new mattress, with retailers often advertising the lowest prices of the fall and winter seasons. But, knowing the difference between a cheap bed and good deal makes all the difference in long-term comfort and satisfaction.



What’s The Best Bed, a blog on mattress shopping, recently released their 2014 guide to getting the best mattress during Black Friday sales, complete with shopping tips and comparisons of holiday offers from major retailers.



Updated with current deals as of November 24, the article “2014 Guide to Finding The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals,” explains how to select the right bed, lists dozens of deals, and highlights the best values of the Thanksgiving weekend.



The guide starts with tips for prospective shoppers, including planning and researching ahead of shopping, what to compare, how to determine value, pointers for checking fine print, and the importance of reviews.



What’s The Best Bed selects a few research-based picks to highlight better-than-average values. Their best Black Friday deals on mattresses are sorted by category, and selected based on mattress specifications, overall value, and consumer reviews. These mattresses are compared in detail for readers.



Three top memory foam deals start at $209 and include beds from Walmart, Amerisleep and Macy’s. Two top latex mattress deals start at $1497 and include the Macybed Lux and Astrabeds brands. Four top innerspring deals start from $247 and come from Macy’s, Sleepy’s and others.



The guide from What's The Best Bed also lists all sales released thus far from both online and retail stores, with over 50 different beds included in the listings. A wide range of stores are represented, including major department stores, mattress showrooms, and internet brands with deals for all budgets and preferences.



What’s The Best Bed’s guide is a must-read for anyone considering a new mattress during 2014 Black Friday sales, saving both time and hassle sorting through ads and websites. The blog also features other useful mattress guides and educational articles for readers looking to learn more about choosing a new bed.



About WhatsTheBestBed.org

WhatsTheBestBed.org is a mattress blog dedicated to helping shoppers figure out which is the best bed for their needs. Through easy-to-read, informative posts readers can access information on top brands and a variety of mattress types provided by unbiased, knowledgeable sources. From professional assessments and consumer reviews to coverage of the latest mattress industry headlines, the website provides a wealth of resources to consumers researching beds.