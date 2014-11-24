2014 Black Friday Mattress Sale Preview Just Announced by BestMattress-Reviews.org

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2014 --With Black Friday right around the corner, both shoppers and retailers are gearing up to save big on all types of goods.



One popular item on many people’s list is a new mattress, as bedding deals remain a big draw during Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Since beds are one of the more expensive home purchases, it makes sense to save during the biggest shopping week of the year.



Best Mattress Reviews, a blog on beds, recently released their detailed shopping guide and previews of this year’s sales, titled, “2014 Black Friday Mattress Sale Previews and Guide.”



In the guide, readers find seven helpful tips for getting the best bed during Black Friday mattress sales as well as listings of national retailers mattress deals released thus far.



Specializing in mattress research and comparisons, Best Mattress Reviews draws on this knowledge in their seven top tips for choosing a bed. Recommendations include starting early, making a wish list, tips on what to research, and how to pick out the best values.



Black Friday mattress sales from over thirteen stores are also included in the guide, with a full breakdown of mattresses on sale at each store. Included are online brands like Amerisleep, Serta, and Tempurpedic, as well as retail outlets like Macy’s, Sears, and Mattress Firm. Sales information comes from leaked advertisements, press releases and other sources, all put together in one list for easy comparison.



The Black Friday mattress sale listings will be updated throughout the next week, and readers are also invited to browse the website’s other guides on adjustable beds, organic mattresses, and more.



About BestMattress-Reviews.org

BestMattress-Reviews.org is a bed blog dedicated to providing mattress and sleep product information. On the blog, independent industry professionals provide expert opinions and recommendations backed by research and customer reviews. The website aims to make the buying and research process a little simpler by collecting and analyzing information in a digestible, enjoyable format.