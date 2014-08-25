2014 Labor Day Mattress Sale Preview from Best Mattress Brand

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2014 --Labor Day is the known as the last big weekend of the summer season, and it is also a popular retail holiday bringing big sales on cars, clothing, home furnishings and more.



For those considering a new mattress, bed review blog Best Mattress Brand recently released a preview of this year’s Labor Day deals to shoppers navigate and compare offers. Published August 22 and titled, “Labor Day Mattress Sale



Preview: 2014’s Best Buys,” the guide looks at top trends and lists offers that have been released thus far.



Trends consumers can expect to find this year according to Best Mattress Brand’s research include free items with purchase such as pillows or foundations, discounts on packages like mattress sets or adjustable bed sets, and mail in rebate offers.



Best Mattress Brand also identified many promotional mattresses and claims of large discounts, but says that promotional beds are not always a great value, and that retailers often inflate discount percents. However, the blog mentions that this weekend’s sales do tend to be some of the best of the year.



Though the actual holiday remains several days away, editors have already located Labor Day weekend deals for several national retailers, including Sears, Mattress Firm, and Sleepy’s as well as online specials from Amerisleep, Overstock, and several others.



The blog groups over 25 offers by category, including memory foam beds, innerspring beds, and and adjustable bed sales, all sorted by price. They list memory foam mattresses under $400 and innerspring mattresses under $200, with deals spanning both entry-level and luxury lines.



Best Mattress Brand will continue adding Labor Day 2014 mattress sales and offers to their listings as the holiday nears, and the blog also offers readers several other shopping resources including detailed buying guides and variety of mattress brand reviews.



About BestMattress-Brand.org:

BestMattress-Brand.org is a mattress research blog designed to provide information to mattress shoppers. With a mission to make bed shopping easier, editors provide unbiased assessments of manufacturer claims and customer satisfaction. The blog also features industry news and brand reviews based on first and third party research, and offers weekly newsletters for subscribers.