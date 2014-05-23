2014 Memorial Day Mattress Deals Compared by Sleep Junkie

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2014 --Memorial Day weekend approaches, and with it so too do plenty of sales. Though Memorial Day honors the country’s fallen service members, it also kicks off the start of summer and has become a popular retail holiday, especially for housewares. For shoppers looking to sleep better this summer, Sleep Junkie recently released a guide to the holiday’s mattress sales, titled “Top 2014 Memorial Day Mattress Deals From Macy’s & More.”



In the article, published May 23, Sleep Junkie outlines and compares leading Memorial Day mattress sales for several national chain stores, department stores, and online retailers. From budget to luxury prices, the article presents a range of deals on memory foam and innerspring mattresses.



Retailers with Memorial Day mattress deals featured in Sleep Junkie’s article include Amerisleep, Macy’s, Sears, Mattress Firm, and others. Offers are first listed alphabetically by retailer with details on their promotions, mattresses, dates and locations.



Sleep Junkie also groups the mattresses on sale for Memorial Day by price, including beds under $500, between $500 and $1500, and beds over $1500. For each mattress, the blog includes an overview of basic specifications like coil count or memory foam density, profile, and warranty years to help consumers compare value.



The guide also features Sleep Junkie’s top picks, which they choose based on specifications, reviews, warranties and return policies. For shoppers with budgets under $1000, the blog mentions beds from Walmart, Amerisleep.com and Sleepy’s as best values.



Memorial Day sale information comes from retailer websites, press releases, deal forums and other sources, and may be subject to change. Sleep Junkie may update the article if new offers become available. The blog also invites readers to participate in a poll and includes links to previous buying guides on memory foam, latex and other mattresses for interested readers.



About SleepJunkie.org

SleepJunkie.org is a blog dedicated to all things sleep, from mattresses, bedding, to research and more. With a focus on making mattress research easier, the website offers independent assessments and reviews of the latest brands and technologies. Readers also enjoy timely updates on mattress-related news and expert help in selecting the best mattress to fit their needs and lifestyle.