2015 Adjustable Bed Reviews and Guide Published by the Best Mattress

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2015 --In the past couple decades, adjustable beds have transformed from hospital fixture to modern home convenience. Spurred by appealing designs and innovative features, adjustable beds are seeking dramatic increases in sales.



However, for many first-time adjustable bed shoppers, it can seem a little confusing to determine which type of base is best and which bells and whistles are really useful. To answer common questions and provide a starting point for research, The Best Mattress published a new and updated guide on June 30, titled, "2015 Adjustable Bed Reviews: What You Need to Know."



In the guide, readers will find an overview of basic terminology and popular features, information on warranties, and a comparison of leading adjustable bed brands.



From essential benefits of adjustable base ownership to a look at sizes, motor types and weight capacity, the guide introduces the key things consumers should be aware of before diving into shopping in order to come away with a bed that matches their needs and lifestyle.



The utility of additional features are covered to explain their benefits, such as massage functions, types of remotes, safety features and other technologies. Tips on warranties and returns tell shoppers what to look for and what to expect when comparing different bases.



Providing a starting point for research, The Best Mattress compares 2015 adjustable bed models from 11 different companies. A chart included in the guide summarizes each base's features, specifications and pricing, along with average adjustable bed review scores. Based on overall value and owner satisfaction, The Best Mattress highlights a couple top-rated picks for the year, including adjustable beds from Leggett and Platt, Astrabeds and others in the mix.



Interested readers can find the full article on The Best Mattress website, along with several other informative guides on different mattress types, brands and trends.



