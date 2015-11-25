2015 Black Friday Mattress Guide from WhatsTheBestBed.org Compares Top Deals

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2015 --Retailers often present their lowest prices of the fall and winter seasons during Thanksgiving weekend sales, on everything from clothes to gifts and more. Beds are one big ticket item that gets plenty of attention, but knowing the difference between a cheap bed and good deal makes all the difference in long-term comfort and satisfaction.



What's The Best Bed, a blog on mattress education, recently released their 2015 guide to buying a bed during Black Friday sales, complete with shopping tips and comparisons of current sales from major retailers.



Updated with current deals as of November 25, the article "2015 Guide to Finding The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals," explains what to watch for, lists dozens of deals, and highlights the best values of the Thanksgiving weekend.



The guide features two deals editors find to stand out as good values from offers released so far, including the Revere Bed memory foam mattress from Amerisleep.com and the Stearns and Foster Estate Baroque Luxury Firm innerspring mattress from Macy's.



Readers can browse the full list of all sales released thus far from both online and retail stores, with over 40 different beds included in the listings. A wide range of stores are represented, including major department stores like Macy's and Sears, mattress showrooms like Sleepy's, and brands with online stores like Amerisleep and Tempurpedic. Deals for all budgets and preferences are being offered this year, with plenty of both budget and higher-end mattresses on sale.



Also included are savvy shopping tips, including planning and researching ahead of shopping, an overview of what to compare, how to determine value, pointers for checking fine print, and the importance of reviews.



What's The Best Bed's guide is a must-read for anyone considering a new mattress during 2015 Black Friday sales, saving both time and hassle sorting through ads and websites. The blog also features other useful mattress guides and educational articles for readers looking to learn more about choosing a new bed.



