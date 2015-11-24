2015 Black Friday Mattress Sale Preview Released by BestMattress-Reviews.org

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2015 --Black Friday is right around the corner, and with it busy shoppers are gearing up to save big on everything from toys to housewares.



One popular item on many people's list is a new mattress, with the Thanksgiving weekend offering ample opportunities to save. Beds are one of the more expensive household purchases, and the biggest retail week of the year can bring discounts in the hundreds of dollars from brands big and small.



Best Mattress Reviews, a blog on beds, released their detailed shopping guide and previews of this year's sales updated November 24, "2015 Black Friday Mattress Sale Previews and Guide."



In the guide, readers find highlighted offers and listings of national retailers' mattress deals, alongside seven helpful tips for getting the best bed during Black Friday sales.



Black Friday mattress sales from thirteen stores are also included in the guide, with a full breakdown of mattresses on sale at each store. Included are online brands like Amerisleep, Serta, and Tempurpedic, as well as retail outlets like Macy's, Sears, and Mattress Firm. Sales information comes from leaked advertisements, press releases and other sources, all put together in one list for easy comparison.



Based on the offers released thus far, editors highlight and offer in depth comparisons of select mattresses in each category. For readers seeking memory foam beds, beds from Amerisleep and Tempurpedic are compared. Latex mattress highlights come from Select Luxury and Astrabeds, and Serta and Beautyrest beds are featured for innersprings.



Specializing in mattress research and comparisons, Best Mattress Reviews also draws on this knowledge in their seven top tips for choosing a bed. Recommendations include starting early, making a wish list, tips on what to research, and how to pick out the best values.



The Black Friday mattress sale listings will be updated throughout the week, and readers are also invited to browse the website's other guides on adjustable beds, memory foam mattresses, and more.



