2015 Guide to Labor Day Mattress Sales Released by Best Mattress Reviews

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --Labor Day weekend sales usher in one of the best times of year to save, second perhaps only to November's Black Friday. On bigger purchases like mattresses, savings can be quite significant, and Labor Day offers often beat out those seen on similar holidays other times in the year.



Best Mattress Reviews, a bed research website, recently published a guide to help consumers take advantage of upcoming sales, titled, "How to Find the Best Labor Day Mattress Sales." In the how-to guide, editors detail when, where, why and how to shop retailers' 2015 Labor Day mattress deals.



The guide curates Labor Day mattress sales of 2015 as they are released from top national stores like Macy's and Sears, listing current offers by store for easy browsing. A few mid-priced beds are highlighted as top mattress deals, including the Revere Bed from Amerisleep, the Serta Dunlake Luxury Firm from Sleepy's, and the HarmonyBed from Astrabeds.



Editors explain that sales typically begin ahead of the actual holiday, starting the preceding weekend or earlier depending on the store. But, Best Mattress Reviews recommends consumers start shopping and learning about beds well before sales begin in order to avoid impulse buys that lead to buyer's remorse. The guide also lists helpful sources for locating mattress sales, including deal websites and social media.



Drawing on industry knowledge and experience, the blog introduces several tips designed to make navigating Labor Day mattress sales easier. These include how to develop a game plan before shopping, insight into discounts, how to avoid being fooled, why to skip ultra-cheap beds, which details to pay attention to, and more.



The article will be updated throughout next week as a resource to shoppers, and readers are invited to bookmark the guide and browse the website's myriad mattress guides and brand reviews for additional information and tips.



