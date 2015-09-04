2015 Labor Day Mattress Deals Compared by the Best Mattress

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --Labor Day weekend is here, and bed education website The Best Mattress kicks off the holiday with the release of their popular guide to end-of-summer savings. This year's edition compares over 20 beds featured by major retailers, all in an effort to help consumers save on better sleep.



Released September 3, the article, "2015 Labor Day Deals on Mattresses & Adjustable Beds from Major Retailers," curates and researches holiday offers from department stores like Sears, mattress stores like Mattress Firm and Sleepy's as well brand websites Tempurpedic, Serta, Amerisleep, and many more.



The Best Mattress provides readers with tips on how to navigate Labor Day mattress sales with ease, such as when to shop and where to look, and then features detailed comparisons of beds sorted by type. Side-by-side comparisons in visual tables make mattresses easy to browse, and the guide also introduces the key factors consumers should be aware of for each mattress type, such as foam density or coil count.



Over 20 mattress offers are assessed in the guide, grouped by memory foam, latex and innersprings. The comparison tables feature detailed specification information like coil count or density when available as well as warranty years, return terms and price. From the promotions released thus far, prices start as low as $189 and include a wide range of budget and quality levels.



From the mattress sales compared, The Best Mattress highlights three beds they found to offer the best value based on specifications, policies, reviews and price. These include:



- Memory foam bed from Amerisleep at $1249.

- Latex bed from Astrabeds at $1649.

- Innerspring set from Sleepy's at $799.



The blog also features an overview of all Labor Day mattress deals listed by individuals retailer for readers seeking to browse and compare on their own, as well as a several important pointers for coming home with the best mattress during busy holiday sales.



The Best Mattress continues updating listings as additional stores release their sales, and interested readers can also find a wealth of buying guides and mattress comparisons on their blog for additional information.



