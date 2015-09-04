2015 Labor Day Mattress Sales Compared by Latest Mattress Journal Article

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --Monday, September 7, marks the Labor Day holiday for 2015, and with it comes leisurely barbecues and back-to-school season for many Americans. One other fixture of the holiday has also become retail sales, the subject of Mattress Journal's latest article and guide.



Titled "What's The Deal With Labor Day Mattress Sales?", the article looks at the significance of the holiday and offers readers tips on getting the best deals this year. The article features sale listings from major national brands, updated September 3.



As Mattress Journal explains, the Labor Day holiday honors workers, and has roots going back over 120 years ago to the labor and union movements. Because many people enjoy a long weekend off of work, retailers run significant sales to attract business making it one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year. In fact, many stores will be offering some of their best deals of the entire fall season.



In order to help readers get the best deals and cut through the noise, Mattress Journal put together a collection of useful tips as well as a list of discounts being offered by national retailers, including department stores and online brands.



The first recommendation offered is to research and browse before the busy sales to avoid sales pressure and crowds. Mattress Journal provides a brief overview of major mattress types and sizes, and encourages shoppers to get an understanding of the different options and their preferences rather than simply settling for the model being promoted most heavily. The article reminds shoppers to check whether or not sale mattresses are returnable or exchangeable, and to consider shopping online for greater selection and savings.



The article also includes a detailed listing of current Labor Day mattress sales and promotions being offered by major stores including Amerisleep, a retailer of plant-based memory foam beds, memory foam specials from Tempurpedic and Serta, innerspring discounts from Macy's and Sears, offers from Mattress Firm, and several others.



Editors highlight a few standout specials, all coming from online stores this year: Amerisleep, 1800Mattress and Astrabeds. For readers looking to learn more about mattresses, Mattress Journal's website also offers several informative guides and articles on bed brands and types that aim to simplify shopping.



