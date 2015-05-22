New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2015 --Memorial Day is known as the first big weekend of the summer season, and it is also a popular retail holiday bringing big sales on cars, clothing, home furnishings and more.



For those considering a new mattress, bed review blog Best Mattress Brand recently released a preview of this year's Memorial Day deals to help shoppers navigate and compare offers. Published May 21 and titled, "Memorial Day Mattress Sales: Preview 2015's Top Values," the guide looks at tips for getting a good deal, top trends and lists offers that have been released thus far.



Based on industry knowledge and years of researching beds, Best Mattress Brand suggests a few helpful pointers: start shopping as early as possible, be aware of comfort preferences and budget, compare many sources and brands, and always read the fine print.



Trends consumers can expect to find this year according to Best Mattress Brand's research include quite a few rebates or mail-in gift card offers on pricier beds, bundled discounts on mattress and boxspring or adjustable sets, as well as significant instant discounts on plenty of memory foam and innerspring beds.



Although the Memorial Day holiday is still days away, editors have already located Memorial Day weekend deals for most national retailers, including Sears, Mattress Firm, and Sleepy's as well as online specials from Amerisleep, 1800Mattress, Serta, and several others.



The blog groups over 40 offers by category, including memory foam beds, innerspring beds, latex mattresses and adjustable bed sales, all sorted by price. The list includes mattresses spanning both entry-level and luxury lines, with prices under $200 and over $2000. Beds of all types and brands are featured, offering something for most preferences and budgets.



The blog also offers readers several other resources including detailed buying guides and variety of mattress brand reviews.



