2015 Memorial Day Mattress Sale Trends Discussed in Latest Article from the Best Mattress

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2015 --Memorial Day weekend is one of the more popular retail holidays, with stores big and small offering some of their best values of the summer on all sorts of items. For shoppers seeking a new mattress, The Best Mattress blog recently released an article on May 22 discussing this year's trends and deals.



In the article titled "Spring Savings: 2015 Memorial Day Mattress Sale Trends", The Best Mattress offers insight into the trends shoppers can expect and curates deals released by national retailers.



The Best Mattress identifies five common trends seen among 2015 Memorial Day mattress sales, including mail-in rebates and gift cards, big instant discounts, online-only offers, a handful of free gifts-with-purchase, and promotional items.



Over 50 Memorial Day mattress deals are curated by the blog, spanning several major retailers. Stores listed include Macy's, Sears, Amerisleep, Sleepy's, Mattress Firm and more. The Best Mattress groups offers by mattress type for easy browsing, with deals as low as $179.



Editors highlight a few offers as Hot Buys based on quality, policies, and price including: a Sealy spring mattress from Macy's, a Simmons spring mattress from Sleepy's, and a memory foam mattress Amerisleep.com, among others.



The Best Mattress draws sale information from several sources, including retailer websites, press releases and deal websites, focusing on nationally-available deals from top brick-and-mortar and online retailers. For each deal, The Best Mattress provides relevant information on the retailer as well as product specifications and other details.



Also included are insider tips such as shopping early, checking fine print, comparing mattress specifications rather than discount amounts which often get inflated, and always checking warranty and return details.



Readers can also find previous articles to a variety of mattress buying subjects on TheBest-Mattress.org, including topics like the pros and cons of memory foam mattresses and guides to green bedding options.



About TheBest-Mattress.org

TheBest-Mattress.org is a mattress education blog that offers insightful guides and product comparisons for consumers. The website reports on a range of topics from mattress brands to shopping tips, offering an unbiased and well-informed at look at the facts.