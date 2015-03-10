2015 Runaway Country Music Fest Coming to Melbourne, Florida

Melbourne, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2015 --The fifth annual year of the Runaway Country Music Fest will take place from March 20-22. This country-focused music festival will run for three days and three nights, with country music fans from all over the nation (and the world) in attendance. Located in Melbourne, FL, the festival is easy to access at Wickham Park.



Since its inception, the Runaway Country Music Fest has been lauded among the nation's favorite country music events. Toby Keith, Keith Urban and Randy Travis are among some of the best-known headliners from previous years. This year, headliners will include Lee Brice, Blake Shelton and Florida Georgia Line with supporting acts such as Easton Corbin, Jana Kramer, Cole Swindell and Thomas Rhett among many others.



Brad Sinclair of Sinclair Law, one of the event sponsors, has been attending the Road to Runaway Pre-Party affairs and passing out free koozies.



Also Sinclair Law is excited to announce a new giveaway. A $100 Gift Card to one of the most popular food venders last year – Slow and Low barbeque. Just visit here for more details.



"As one of the biggest events we attend and sponsor I am looking forward to distributing koozies to attendees." said Brad Sinclair. "The live music events will be a lot of fun for all of us, the koozies were a huge hit last year we and we are excited to see who will win the $100 gift card as well."



With the safety of all attendees in mind Sinclair would like to offer this one simple tip to ensuring everyone enjoys all the festivities.



Runaway Country Enjoyment Tip



Since Runaway Country takes place in Florida, temperatures easily exceed 85 degrees, even in springtime. Waiting in line for food in the sun and then consuming alcohol easily depletes the body's water and electrolyte levels. If a concert goer begins to get dizzy, feel faint, or has a difficult time making decisions, he or she needs to sit down and avoid direct sunlight.



About Sinclair Law

Brad Sinclair of Sinclair Law has over 25 years of experience providing legal help throughout Melbourne, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, and Palm Bay, FL. Sinclair's focus is on motorcycle accident cases, working with former insurance claims adjustors to find the best results for his clients.



Learn more about Sinclair's work in motorcycle rights and personal injury cases at MotorcycleRights.com