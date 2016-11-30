Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2016 --The Internet of Things (IoT) will bring a whole new meaning to the term Infonomics, which pertains to the economic significance of information. IoT Data as a Service (IoTDaaS) offers convenient and cost effective solutions to enterprises of various sizes and domain. IoTDaaS constitutes retrieving, storing and analyzing information and provide customer either of the three or integrated service package depending on the budget and the requirement.



Acquiring (capturing and/or licensing), storing, processing, and distributing IoT Data to become a $15B USD business by 2021



Browse the complete report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/iot-data-as-a-service-iot-daas-market-outlook-and-forecasts-2016-2021 .



Mind Commerce evaluates leading technologies and tools under development, maps benefits to market needs, identifies key solutions, and forecasts market opportunities and demands. This research provides comprehensive analysis of the IoT Data as a Service marketplace. The report includes comprehensive forecasts for the period 2016 – 2021.



Readers of this report will also be interested in the more comprehensive report entitled: IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Outlook & Forecasts 2016 - 2021



Place a direct purchase order on this report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/147044 . AND if you have any enquiry before buying this report visit at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/147044 .



Target Audience:

Network service providers

Systems integration companies

IoT and wireless device manufacturers

Network and device security companies

Data management and analytics companies



Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Research Background

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Target Audience



2 Executive Summary



3 Overview

3.1 IoT Data in the Emerging Data Economy

3.1.1 IoT Data Strategy

3.1.2 IoT and the Analytics of Things

3.1.3 Specific Strategic Considerations

3.1.3.1 Focus on Data Tiers

3.1.3.2 Maintain a Value-based Approach

3.1.3.3 Foster an Open Development Environment

3.2 Understanding IoT Data

3.2.1 IoT Data vs. other Unstructured Data

3.2.2 Key IoT Data Characteristics

3.2.2.1 IoT Data is Real Time

3.2.2.2 Massive Volumes of IoT Data

3.2.2.3 IoT Data Generates Useful Insights

3.3 IoT Data Management Operations

3.3.1 Basic Data Implementation and Operational Challenges

3.3.1.1 IoT Data Scalability

3.3.1.2 IoT Data Integration

3.3.2 Data Management and Processing Raw Data

3.3.3 Centralized Storage and Decentralized Processing

3.3.4 Accessing and Exchanging IoT Data via APIs

3.3.5 Data Security and Personal Information Privacy

3.4 Monetizing IoT Data and Analytics

3.4.1 IoT Data vs. IoT Data Analytics

3.4.1.1 IoT Data

3.4.1.2 IoT Data Analytics

3.4.2 Key IoT Data Management Monetization Issues

3.4.2.1 IoT Data Ownership

3.4.2.2 IoT Data Care of Custody

3.4.3 Direct vs. Indirect Monetization

3.4.4 Internal vs. External Enterprise IoT Data Monetization

3.4.4.1 Enterprise Data and Analytics: Internal Monetization

3.4.4.2 Enterprise Data and Analytics: External Monetization

3.4.5 Public Data Monetization

3.4.6 Hybrid IoT Monetization

3.4.7 Emerging IoT Data Management and Analytics Marketplace

3.4.7.1 IoT Data as a Service

3.4.7.2 IoT Data Analytics as a Service

3.4.7.3 Decisions as a Service

3.5 Related Monetization Areas

3.5.1 IoT OSS and BSS

3.5.1.1 IoT Operational Support Systems

3.5.1.2 IoT Billing Support Systems

3.5.2 IoT Mediation and Orchestration

3.5.2.1 IoT Mediation and Orchestration Functionality

3.5.2.1.1 IoT Mediation and Orchestration: Virtualization

3.5.2.1.2 IoT Mediation and Orchestration: Identity Management

3.5.2.1.3 Emerging Technologies for IoT Mediation and Orchestration

3.5.2.2 IoT Mediation and Orchestration in Support of Industry Verticals

3.5.2.3 Communication Service Provider Role in IoT Mediation and Orchestration Ecosystem

3.5.2.4 IoT Mediation and Orchestration Roadmap

3.6 Market Outlook for IoT Data Analytics

3.6.1 IoT Data Management is a Ubiquitous Opportunity across Enterprise

3.6.2 IoT Data becomes a Big Revenue Opportunity by 2021

3.6.3 Organizations increasing Adopt Predictive Analytics with IoT Data

3.6.4 Real-time Streaming IoT Data Analytics becoming a Substantial Business Opportunity

3.6.5 Intelligent Strategy and Smart Investment in IoT Data Analytics

3.6.6 IoT Data to Produce Substantial Operational Savings and Generate New Business

3.6.7 Tools Designed Specifically for IoT Data Management and Analytics

3.6.8 IoT Data Management and Analytics Roadmap 2016 to 2025

3.6.8.1 IoT Data Landscape from 2016 to 2018

3.6.8.2 IoT Data Landscape from 2019 to 2020

3.6.8.3 IoT Data Landscape from 2021 to 2025



4 IoT Data as a Service Forecasts 2016 - 2021

4.1 Global IoT Data as a Service 2016 - 2021

4.2 Regional IoT Data as a Service 2016 - 2021

4.3 IoT Data as a Service by Industry Vertical 2016 – 2021



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



About Orbis Research

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customised reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialisation. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.



Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas - 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: sales@orbisresearch.com