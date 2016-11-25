2016 Black Friday Mattress Guide from WhatsTheBestBed.org Compares Top Deals

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2016 --Retailers often present their lowest prices of the fall and winter seasons during Thanksgiving weekend sales, on everything from clothes to gifts and more. Beds are one big ticket item that gets plenty of attention. But, knowing the difference between a cheap bed and good deal makes all the difference in long-term comfort and satisfaction.



What's The Best Bed, a website focused on mattress education, recently released their annual guide to buying a bed during Black Friday sales. Updated with current deals as of November 23, the article "2016 Guide to Finding The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals," comes complete with shopping tips and comparisons of current sales from major retailers.



In the guide, editors explain what to watch for, list dozens of deals, and highlight the best values of the Thanksgiving weekend. Three deals editors find to stand out as good values are highlighted from offers released so far, including:



-The Revere Bed plant-based memory foam mattress from Amerisleep.com

-The Serta iComfort Hybrid Island Retreat II innerspring mattress from Macy's

-The Tempur-Contour Elite memory foam mattress from Tempurpedic



Readers can browse the full list of all sales released thus far from both online and retail stores, with dozens of offers. A wide range of stores are represented, including major department stores like Macy's and Sears, mattress showrooms like Sleepy's, and brands with online stores like Amerisleep and Tempurpedic. Deals for all budgets and preferences are being offered this year, with plenty of both mid-price and higher-end mattresses on sale.



Also included are savvy shopping tips, like planning and researching ahead of shopping, an overview of what information to compare, how to determine value, pointers for checking fine print, and the importance of reviews.



What's The Best Bed's guide is a must-read for anyone seeking a new mattress during 2016 Black Friday sales, saving both time and hassle sorting through ads and websites. The blog also features other useful mattress guides and educational articles for readers looking to learn more about choosing a new bed.



About WhatsTheBestBed.org

WhatsTheBestBed.org is a mattress blog dedicated to helping shoppers figure out which is the best bed for their needs. Through easy-to-read, informative posts readers can access information on top brands and a variety of mattress types provided by unbiased, knowledgeable sources. From professional assessments and consumer reviews to coverage of the latest mattress industry headlines, the website provides a wealth of resources to consumers researching beds.