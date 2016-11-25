2016 Black Friday Mattress Sale Trends Previewed by Best Mattress Reviews

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2016 --Thanksgiving weekend is here, and with it Best Mattress Reviews announces the release of their annual guide to Black Friday Mattress Sales.



Updated November 23, "2016 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Mattress Sale Trends," the guide features dozens of deals on beds along with curated top picks and an overview of trends shoppers can expect to see this year. Designed to make busy holiday sales less confusing and easier to navigate, the article enables readers to compare diverse mattresses side-by-side and save time.



Mattress sales are grouped into categories by bed type, including: memory foam, innersprings and adjustable bases. The deals come from national department stores, mattress showrooms, online brands, and discount stores.



For two featured sales, Best Mattress Reviews researches in depth, providing an easy-to-read comparison table with details like foam density, coil count and warranty.



From the deals released thus far, deals range from discount beds to savings on high-end luxury mattress brands. The Best Mattress Reviews guide highlights a handful of mattresses they found to offer the best value based on specifications, policies, reviews and price.



Their selections for top Black Friday mattress deals this year include:



- The Revere Bed memory foam mattress from Amerisleep.com.

- The TEMPUR-Cloud Supreme Breeze mattress from Tempurpedic.



Specializing in mattress research and comparisons, Best Mattress Reviews draws on this knowledge to offer their seven top tips for choosing a bed. Recommendations include starting early, making a wish list, tips on what to research, and how to pick out the best values.



For readers interested in learning more about beds or mattress shopping, the blog hosts several other detailed mattress guides and brand review comparisons.



