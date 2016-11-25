2016 Black Friday Mattress Sales and Trends Analyzed by TheBest-Mattress.org

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2016 --Black Friday is right around the corner, and with it busy shoppers are gearing up to save big on everything from toys to housewares. One popular item on many people's list is a new mattress, and the holiday weekend offers ample opportunities to save.



The Best Mattress, a blog on beds and sleep, released their detailed shopping guide and previews of this year's sales. Updated November 23, the article is titled, "2016 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Mattress Sale Trends."



In the guide, readers find highlighted offers sorted by innerspring and memory foam categories. Based on the offers released thus far, editors highlight and offer in depth comparisons of select mattresses in each category. Sales information comes from leaked advertisements, press releases and other sources, all put together in one list for easy comparison.



The two most prominent standouts for editors in 2016 are the Amerisleep Revere Bed from Amerisleep.com and the Serta iComfort Hybrid Observer set from Macy's.



For those seeking memory foam, other beds from Serta, Amerisleep and Tempurpedic also make the cut. Serta Perfect Sleeper, Sealy Posturepedic, Stearns and Foster, and Beautyrest Recharge sets are featured for innersprings. A full breakdown of mattresses featured includes information on specifications, quality, warranty, reviews and more.



Editors also include helpful tips for getting the best bed during Black Friday sales. Specializing in mattress research and comparisons, The Best Mattress draws on this knowledge in their tips for choosing a bed. Recommendations include starting early, shopping online, tips on what to research, and how to pick out the best values from the sales hype.



The Black Friday mattress sale listings will be updated throughout the week, and readers are also invited to browse the website's other guides on the best-rated beds of the year, mattress brand reviews, and more.



About TheBest-Mattress.org

TheBest-Mattress.org is a mattress education blog that offers insightful guides and product comparisons for consumers. The website reports on a range of topics from mattress brands to shopping tips, offering an unbiased and well-informed at look at the facts.