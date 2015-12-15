2016 Calling All Males Youth Conference

Knoxville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2015 --UUNIK Academy's 10th Annual Calling All Males Youth conference is going to be held on January 30, 2016 at the Beck Cultural Center (1927 Dandridge Ave) from 9 AM to 2 PM. The objective of the event is to help solve issues plaguing African-American males. The goal of the UUNIK's event is to reach out to at least 50 males, aged 10 to 15, in Knoxville and surrounding areas. During the conference the team will connect with the participants with local professional men, who will facilitate the workshops. Topics for this year's event include 'The Art of Self Defense/ Let's Get Fit,' 'Race To The Future,' 'Financial Literacy,' and 'Teen Talk: What's On Your Mind.'



Reggie Jenkins, Executive Director of UUNIK Academy said, "We need support from people all over the US. All donations are appreciated and acknowledged because we cannot operate a successful program without the assistance of others." He further added, "We all are aware of the challenges that black males face, there are several issues affecting their lives on big level. So we need to come together and take proper action to address these challenges. With our event, we will implement remedies to empower our male participants."



UUNIK Academy has also launched a campaign on indiegogo.com to get support from viewers from across the world. The goal of the campaign is to collect $2,500 with adequate community support. As a donor, individuals help cover expenses of this annual conference, which provides meals, door prizes, T-shirts, educational supplies, and other tools needed for good youth participation.



To make a financial donation, please click on the following link - http://igg.me/at/J9OBkK1iiZs



About UUNIK Academy, Inc.

UUNIK Academy, Inc. is a 501C-3, non-profit organization that is dedicated to the holistic development of African-American youth in the Knoxville community in order to produce responsible adults.



