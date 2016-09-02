2016 Guide to Labor Day Mattress Sales Released by Best Mattress Reviews

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --Best Mattress Reviews, a bed research website, recently published a new guide to help consumers take advantage of upcoming sales, titled, "How to Find the Best Labor Day Mattress Sales." In the report, editors detail when, where, why and how to shop retailers' 2016 Labor Day mattress deals.



In recent years, Labor Day weekend sales usher in one of the best times of year to save, second perhaps only to November's Black Friday. On bigger purchases like mattresses, savings prove quite significant, and offers often beat out those seen on similar holidays other times in the year.



A few mid-priced beds are highlighted as top mattress deals, including the Revere Bed from Amerisleep, the Beautyrest World Class Shakespeare Luxury Firm set from Sleepy's, and the Harmony Bed from Astrabeds. The article also curates a full list of Labor Day mattress sales as they are released from top national stores and websites like Macy's and Sears, listing offers by store for easy browsing.



Best Mattress Reviews introduces several tips designed to make navigating Labor Day mattress sales easier, based on editors' industry knowledge. These include how to develop a game plan before shopping, insight into discounts, why to skip ultra-cheap beds, how to avoid being fooled, and which details are most worthy of attention.



Sales mostly begin ahead of the actual holiday, with many already in progress and continuing over the holiday weekend. Best Mattress Reviews recommends consumers start shopping and learning about beds well before sales begin in order to avoid impulse buys that lead to buyer's remorse. The guide also lists helpful sources for locating mattress sales, including deal websites and social media.



The article will be updated throughout next week as a resource to shoppers, and readers are invited to bookmark the guide and browse the website's myriad mattress guides and brand reviews for additional information and tips.



