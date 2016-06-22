2016 Honda Civic Is AutoGuide's Car of the Year

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2016 --We at Bob Boyte Honda are proud to announce that the redesigned 2016 Honda Civic has just been named AutoGuide's 2016 Car of the Year. This is a huge accomplishment as there were many great nominees. However, with the sporty yet high-end design of both the interior and exterior, along with the new turbocharged engine, the 2016 Honda Civic blew the judges away. Combine standard features like an Eco Assist system, taillights with integrated LED light bars, and Bluetooth with available safety features including forward collision warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation braking systems, and more and it's easy to see why the 2016 Honda Civic was ultimately chosen. If you haven't driven the refined yet amazingly accessible 2016 Civic, come into Bob Boyte Honda for a test drive. As soon as you step in the vehicle, you'll see what all the fuss is about. Don't wait, give us a call at Bob Boyte Honda to experience AutoGuide's 2016 Car of the Year!



