2016 Honda HR-v vs 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Comparison by Bob Boyte Honda

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --The crossover SUV has become quite popular throughout the state of Mississippi and Bob Boyte Honda has done the research to determine which option provides the best value. While Honda continues to earn a world-renowned reputation for quality and value with the new 2016 Honda HR-V, Subaru continues to grow its brand with the 2016 Subaru Crosstrek. While both models are respectable, the new 2016 Honda HR-V enters the market with a significantly more affordable price tag. Even with these savings, the new Honda HR-V still manages to provide noticeable advantages in design, performance, economy, and more. Upgrading to a new crossover SUV is a big investment and the experts at Bob Boyte Honda have done the research to see which model provides the best return on investment.



The savings found in the 2016 Honda HR-V start with the initial price tag but continue down the road thanks to significantly better fuel economy while still providing similar power to the 2016 Subaru Crosstrek. These models may show similar power output on paper, but since the new Subaru Crosstrek is well over 200 pounds heavier, the 2016 Honda HR-V is said to feel much more responsive behind the wheel. The 2016 Honda HR-V provides shoppers with the choice between front-wheel drive and real time all-wheel drive with intelligent control system. The new Subaru Crosstrek, on the other hand, only comes with a complicated all-wheel drive system that can not be turned off.



Clearly, the new 2016 Honda HR-V provides more performance versatility but it also provides significantly more adaptability in terms of cargo and comfort. Where a split folding rear seat is standard in the 2016 Honda HR-V, the new Subaru Crosstrek must be upgraded to include this option that allows both passengers and cargo to fit comfortably. In fact, the new Honda HR-V also provides noticeably more room for passengers with over 100 cubic feet of space compared to only 97.5 cubic feet featured in the new 2016 Subaru Crosstrek. Cargo also enjoys more room in a new Honda HR-V which provides a cavernous maximum cargo volume of 58.8 cubic feet while the Subaru Crosstrek makes do with less than 52 Cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity.



