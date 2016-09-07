2016 IFAF Flag Football World Championship Broadcasted by Sports Radio America

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --Miami, Florida will play host to the 2016 IFAF Flag Football World Championship at Brian Piccolo Park.



The preliminary rounds will take play on Sept. 8th - 10th.



Sports Radio America will pick up the broadcast entering the knockout tournament rounds on Sunday September 11th.



Beginning at 9am EST you will be able to listen to play-by-play broadcasts and live updates of the Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Bronze Medal games, and Gold Medal games.



"We are excited to partner again with USA Football to broadcast a World Championship!" said Live Events Director Jim Tirey. "International sporting events are always a rewarding experience, and we look forward to any opportunity we have to serve our national team."



This will be the second event which USA Football and Sports Radio America have partnered on. In 2015, USA Football awarded Sports Radio America with the IFAF World Championship broadcasted from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.



For more information, please visit http://www.SportsRadioAmerica.com