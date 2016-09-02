2016 Labor Day Mattress Deals Report Released by the Best Mattress

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --Labor Day weekend is here, and bed education website The Best Mattress announces the release of their popular report on end-of-summer savings comparing nearly 30 beds featured by major retailers.



Updated September 1, the guide, "2016 Labor Day Deals on Mattresses & Adjustable Beds from Major Retailers," curates holiday offers in detail. Sales come from department stores like Sears, mattress stores like Mattress Firm and Sleepy's as well brand websites Tempurpedic, Serta, Amerisleep, and others.



Nearly 30 mattresses are assessed in detail within the report, grouped by memory foam, latex and innersprings. Their comparison tables feature specification details like coil count or density when available as well as warranty, return and price details to make shopping simpler for consumers.



From the Labor Day mattress sales compared, The Best Mattress curates three offers they found to offer the best value based on reviews, specifications, price/value and retailer policies. Primarily from this middle price range, this year's picks include:



- Memory foam bed from Amerisleep at $1099.

- Innerspring sets from Sears and Sleepy's at $796 and $1299.

- Latex bed from Astrabeds at $2199.



The blog also features an overview of all national Labor Day mattress deals listed by individual retailers for readers seeking to browse and compare on their own. From the deals released thus far, prices start as low as $150 and include a wide range of price and quality levels.



The Best Mattress provides a few tips on navigating Labor Day mattress sales and coming home with the best bed as well. These include when to shop and where to look. The report's side-by-side comparisons in tables make offers easy to browse, and the guide also introduces the key factors consumers should be aware of for each mattress type.



The Best Mattress updates listings as additional stores release their sales, and interested readers can also find a wealth of buying guides and mattress comparisons on their blog for additional information.



