2016 Labor Day Mattress Sales Compared in New Mattress Journal Guide

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --Monday, September 5, marks Labor Day in 2016, and with the holiday weekend comes leisurely barbecues and back-to-school season for many Americans. One other fixture of the holiday has also become retail sales, the subject of Mattress Journal's latest article and guide.



Titled "What's The Deal With Labor Day Mattress Sales?", the guide looks at the significance of the holiday and offers readers tips on getting the best deals this year. The article features sale listings from major national brands, updated September 1.



As Mattress Journal explains, the Labor Day holiday honors workers, and has roots going back over 120 years ago to the labor and union movements. Because many people enjoy a long weekend off of work, retailers run significant sales to attract business making it one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year. In fact, many stores will be offering some of their best deals of the entire fall season.



In order to help readers get the best deals and cut through the noise, Mattress Journal put together a collection of useful tips as well as a list of discounts being offered by national retailers, including department stores and online brands.



The guide's main draw is a detailed listing of current Labor Day mattress sales and promotions being offered by major stores including Amerisleep, a retailer of plant-based memory foam beds, memory foam specials from Tempurpedic and Serta, innerspring discounts from Macy's and Sears, offers from Mattress Firm, and several others.



Editors highlight a couple standout specials from the bunch as well, based on quality versus price, reviews and more. This year's Top Deals include:



- The Revere Bed plant-based memory mattress at Amerisleep, $1099 in queen.

- The Beautyrest World Class Shakespeare Luxury Firm innerspring set at Sleepy's, $1299 in queen.

- The Harmony Bed organic latex mattress at Astrabeds, $2249 in queen.



In addition to deals, Mattress Journal also explains how to shop smarter, including recommendations to research and browse before the busy sales to avoid sales pressure and crowds.



The guide provides a brief overview of major mattress types and sizes, and encourages shoppers to get an understanding of the different options and their preferences. The article reminds shoppers to check whether or not sale mattresses are returnable or exchangeable, and to consider shopping online for greater selection and savings.



For readers looking to learn more about beds and companies, Mattress Journal's website also offers several informative guides and articles on bed brands and types that aim to simplify shopping.



About MattressJournal.com

MattressJournal.com offers the latest bed news and mattress reviews to help shoppers research purchases and get the best sleep possible. Through careful, independent analysis of mattress types, brands, and sleep research, the blog offers expert opinions in readable, relatable format. With a focus on making the buying process simpler, Mattress Journal proves a valuable resource for consumers.