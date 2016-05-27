2016 Memorial Day Mattress Deals Compared by Sleep Junkie in New Guide

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2016 --The arrival of Memorial Day weekend signals the start of summer, and the holiday honors the country's fallen service members, it also kicks off the season and has become a popular retail holiday, especially for housewares. For shoppers looking to sleep better this summer, Sleep Junkie recently released a guide to the holiday's mattress sales, titled "2016 Memorial Day Mattress Sales: Sears, Macy's & More."



In the article, updated May 26, Sleep Junkie outlines and compares leading Memorial Day mattress sales for several national chain stores, department stores, and online retailers. From budget to luxury prices, the article presents a range of deals on memory foam and innerspring mattresses to suit all types of sleep preferences.



Retailers with Memorial Day mattress deals featured this year in Sleep Junkie's article include Tempurpedic, Amerisleep, Macy's, Sleepy's, Mattress Firm, and others. Offers are first listed alphabetically by retailer with complete details on the promotions, mattresses, dates and locations.



Sleep Junkie groups the mattresses on sale for Memorial Day by price as well, including beds under $1000, between $1000 and $2000, and beds over $2000. For each bed, editors include an overview of basic specifications like coil count or memory foam density, profile, and warranty years to help consumers compare value quickly and easily.



The guide features Sleep Junkie's top picks, selected based on specifications, reviews, warranties and return policies from available Memorial Day weekend promotions. This year's highlights include beds from Amerisleep and Serta, both coming in at the middle price range.



Memorial Day sale information comes from retailer websites, press releases, deal forums and other sources, and may be subject to change. The Sleep Junkie website also invites readers to participate in a poll and includes links to previous buying guides on memory foam, latex and other mattresses for shoppers seeking more details on brands.



About SleepJunkie.org

SleepJunkie.org is a blog dedicated to all things sleep, from mattresses, bedding, to research and more. With a focus on making mattress research easier, the website offers independent assessments and reviews of the latest brands and technologies. Readers also enjoy timely updates on mattress-related news and expert help in selecting the best mattress to fit their needs and lifestyle.