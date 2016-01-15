2016 New Year's Resolutions from Fighting Obesity to Growing a Beard

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2016 --2016 New Year's resolutions strategies are more accessible now than ever before. Both men and women are purchasing fitness magazines, watching workout YouTube videos, re-visiting their fitness boards on Pinterest and purchasing fat burning / muscle gaining supplements. Already, books are in print and ready to be purchased on every diet imaginable, such as; the 20/20 diet, Carb Cycle diet, Paleo diet, GM diet plan, and Military diet plan.



The increasing trend of health and fitness awareness among men and women is not without cause. Studies indicate that 29.2% of men in the U.S. suffer from obesity, as well as, 28.2% of women. High School students who are overweight clock in at 15.2% and another 13% of students are suffering from obesity. These numbers are quite high compared to the rest of the world, but obesity and people being overweight is fairly prevalent in first world nations. Health and fitness experts concur that the main factors are low activity levels in combination with poor eating habits.



Here are the facts about the ripple effect of New Year's resolutions. Statista published the following, "health and fitness clubs provide their customers with the infrastructure for their workouts and physical activity in exchange for a membership fee. The global fitness and health club industry generates more than 75 billion U.S. dollars in revenue according to the 2013 IHRSA Global Report, which deals with the state of the health club industry." Its been estimated that a staggering 32,150 health and fitness clubs have now been established in the United States with 52.9 million members.



According to Google Inc., current trends indicate companies such as: Yoga with Adriene, Yoga Challenge, 21 Day Fix, Team Beachbody, and numerous other crossfit companies are being sought out by men and women to help meet 2016 fitness goals. Making trainers such as Shaun Thompson, also known as, 'Shaun T,' in very high demand. Shaun is a trainer from the Team Beachbody company and is responsible for the popular workout video series, "Insanity." Moreover, the NAICS 812191, forecasts that in 2016, the revenue of diet and weight reducing centers will be approximately 1.558 billion in the United States.



Men in particular who are currently active in these trends are becoming more and more aware of the need for supplements to help achieve these New Year's resolution goals. Industries that provide men's products are growing exponentially. The trend for 2016 is a man who is bearded, fashion conscious, and physically fit. The beard industry boom is a prime example of this. Beards have been extremely popular in recent times and are seen on everyone from Shaun T to construction workers. Millions are spent by beardsmen on keeping their beard held in place, moisturized, and healthy. Small Canadian beard firm, The B.I.G. Company Inc., started with only a couple of people and has now expanded to 4 countries. Selling on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk, as well as, Amazon.fr to try and meet the demand for premium quality all natural beard products. Their all natural approach and proprietary blends are unique to the beard industry. Consisting of high quality all natural ingredients such as beeswax, jojoba oil, argan oil, shea butter, and vitamin e, to effectively moisturize a beard, treat dandruff, relieve itching, and to help it grow.