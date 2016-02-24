2016 OR ECKANKAR Seminar: How to Survive Spiritually in Our Times

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2016 --The 2016 Oregon ECKANKAR Regional Seminar will be held at the University Place Hotel located at 310 SW Lincoln Street in Portland, Oregon on April 15-17, 2016.



- Explore who you are and why you are here

- Expand your ability to give and receive love

- Experience your connection to Divine Spirit



Guest speaker Rodney Jones is a professional jazz musician and master teacher at The Juilliard School. He composes and produces music and is an avid writer. Rodney shares his great love for God through direct, specific life lessons he's learned from Harold Klemp, the spiritual leader of ECKANKAR, and from other ECK Masters. His stories are uplifting and humorous.



"Love makes the difference. The richest people on earth are those who have love, God's love." — Harold Klemp, Spiritual Leader of ECKANKAR, How to Survive Spiritually in Our Times, page 60



For more information about the upcoming seminar and/or ECKANKAR please visit http://eckankar-oregon.org or call 800-336-9756



ECKANKAR is an ancient spiritual teaching and a modern-day religion that offers spiritual techniques and resources for an individual to discover truth through personal experience.



ECKANKAR means "Co-worker with God." It offers ways to explore an individual's own unique and natural relationship with the Divine.



With the personalized study that is a part of ECKANKAR individuals get divine guidance to apply in their everyday life and on their journey home to God. The full experience of God is possible in this lifetime!