2017 Black Friday Mattress Sale Trends Previewed by Best Mattress Reviews

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2017 --Thanksgiving weekend is here, and with it Best Mattress Reviews announces the release of their annual guide to Black Friday Mattress Sales.



Updated November 21, "2017 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Mattress Sale Trends," the guide features dozens of deals on beds along with curated top picks and an overview of trends shoppers can expect to see this year. Designed to make busy holiday sales less confusing and easier to navigate, Best Mattress Review editors enable readers to compare diverse mattresses side-by-side and save time.



The guide groups mattress sales into categories by bed type, including: memory foam, innersprings and adjustable bases. Deals come from national department stores, mattress showrooms, online brands, and discount stores, with beds in every style and budget. From the deals released thus far, deals range from discount beds to gifts with purchase and savings on high-end luxury mattress brands.



For a handful of featured sales, Best Mattress Reviews researches in depth, providing an easy-to-read comparison table with details like foam density, coil count and warranty. The Best Mattress Reviews guide highlights four mattresses they found to offer the best value based on specifications, policies, reviews and price.



Their selections for top Black Friday mattress deals this year include:



- The AS3 plant-based memory foam mattress from Amerisleep.com.

- The TEMPUR-Cloud Supreme Breeze memory foam mattress from Tempurpedic.

- Serta iComfort Hybrid Applause II innerspring from Serta and retailers.

- Sealy Posturepedic Leolo innerspring mattress from Sears.



Specializing in mattress research and comparisons, Best Mattress Reviews offers seven top tips for choosing a bed to round out the guide. Recommendations include starting early and getting an idea of ideal features, making a wish list, tips on what to research, and how to pick out the best values out of the crowd.



For readers interested in learning more about beds or mattress shopping, the blog hosts several other detailed mattress guides and brand review comparisons.



About BestMattress-Reviews.org

BestMattress-Reviews.org is a bed blog dedicated to providing mattress and sleep product information. On the blog, independent industry professionals provide expert opinions and recommendations backed by research and customer reviews. The website aims to make the buying and research process a little simpler by collecting and analyzing information in a digestible, enjoyable format.