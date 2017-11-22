2017 Black Friday Mattress Sales and Trends Compared by TheBest-Mattress.org

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2017 --Black Friday is just around the corner, and busy shoppers are gearing up to save big on everything from toys to housewares. One popular item on many people's list this time of year is a new mattress, and with good reason -- the holiday weekend offers ample opportunities to save.



The Best Mattress, a blog on beds and sleep, recently released their detailed shopping guide and previews of this year's sales. Updated November 20, the article is titled, "2017 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Mattress Sale Trends."



In the guide, readers find highlighted offers grouped by innerspring and memory foam categories. Based on the offers released by major retailers and online brands, editors highlight and offer in-depth comparisons of select mattresses in each category. Sales information comes from leaked advertisements, press releases and other sources, all put together in one list for easy comparison.



The most prominent standouts for editors in 2017 is the Amerisleep AS3 bed from Amerisleep.com, discounted by $200. Key points include a wealth of higher than average reviews and good quality to price ratio.



For those seeking memory foam, other beds from Serta and Tempurpedic also make the cut. Aireloom, Serta iComfort, Stearns and Foster, and Beautyrest Platinum sets are featured for innersprings. For the featured mattresses, tables include information on specifications, quality, warranty, reviews and more.



Editors also explain helpful tips for getting the best bed during hectic Black Friday sales. Specializing in mattress research and comparisons, The Best Mattress utilizes this knowledge in their tips for choosing a bed. Recommendations include starting early, shopping online, tips on what to research, and how to pick out the real values from the hype.



Black Friday mattress sale listings will be updated as new information comes out, and readers are also invited to browse the website's other guides on the best-rated beds of the year, mattress brand reviews, and more.



