2017 Chinese American Film Festival & Chinese American TV Festival; Celebrates a Grand Debut of a "Double Festival" at the End of October in Hollywood

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2017 --The Organizing Committee has officially announced that starting from 2017, the "China's Outstanding TV Series Golden Angel Award " of the Chinese American Film Festival will be officially upgraded to the "Chinese American TV Festival", and this act was authorized by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of People's Republic of China (SAPPRFT).



Chairman of the Chinese American Film Festival (CAFF) and Chinese American TV Festival (CATF) and EDI Media Inc., James Su, Cultural Department of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Los Angeles, Wang Jin, the city Librarian of the Los Angeles Public Library John F. Szabo, and CAFF Co-Chairmen, which are Academy Award winner, Producer of The Godfather Andre Morgan, chairman and CEO of Pandemonium Films, formerly served on the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, President of the Judging panel for Berlin Film Festival and Tokyo Film Festival, Producer of Hacksaw Ridge Bill Mechanic, along with the former First Lady of the Los Angeles County Christine Hu, jointly revealed the "Chinese American Film Festival" and "Chinese American TV Festival", concept of a "Double Festival" and the first reveal of this year's festivals posters, in hopes that more Chinese and American Film and Television companies and their productions will attend this year's grand festival.



The Representative Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Jimmy Wu, West Covina Council Member Lloyd Johnson, City Council member of Duarte Samuel Kang, Mayor of Walnut Mary Su, San Gabriel City Council member Qinhe Liao, Mayor of Fullerton Bruce Whitaker, Vice Mayor of Monterey Park Lin Dajian issued a Congratulatory Certificate to the Organizing Committee, and wished great success in the "Double Festival". John F. Szabo, the city Librarian of the Los Angeles Public Library, expressed that he was incredibly honored to be one of the screening locations for this year's Chinese American Film Festival; he hopes to bring a visual feast to more American fans through a series of screening events, and to further facilitate understanding between the two cultures.



As a supporting entity of the Chinese American Film Festival and the Co-Organizer of the Co-production Summit, Head of the PGA's China Task Force, Elizabeth Dell, hopes to work together with the Organizing Committee to provide a platform for better cooperation between China and the United States. Chairman of Datang Brilliant Media Co., Ltd. Wang Hui and the President of Beijing Documentary Development Association, Liu Xiaolin, as the Co-Organizer of the Chinese American Film Festival film and Television market, and the representatives of the China Radio and Television Publishing House Film and Television Union, wish the successful cooperation between two parties, but also hope that the Film and Television Union members can strengthen communication with the Hollywood industry through this year's festival. IMAX Head of the International Development Department Christopher Tillman and other film company executives attended the event and expressed they were much honored to perform international exchanges and cooperation through this platform and are looking forward to the arrival of October.



Chinese American Film Festival Organizing Committee Member, Academy Award winner, Indiana Jones and Lion King Sound Effects Editor Richard Anderson, Producer of Rush Hour Arthur Sarkissian, music writer and composer who has worked with artists such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Madonna Peter Rafelson, Hollywood Chinese Film Stars Wu Junmei, Zhang Yuji, Li Zaiyang, Famous International Producer, Lianne Hu, Professor of Political Science at USC Stanley Rosen, Professor of Cinema Practice at USC, Jason Squire, Professor of Los Angeles Community College Liao Maojun, the Secretary-General Zhang Donghui of the China Film Association Film Commission, high-tech all attended the conference and thanked the guests for their support for the Chinese American Film Festival for many years. Grammy Award winner Omar Akram, Hollywood Famous Director Chris Nebe, Diaoyu Islands- TheTruth, China Hollywood film industry expert Anthony Vogels also attended the conference and wish the festival great success.



The 2017 Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American TV Festival will be held between October 29th to November 30th; a month long of Film & TV festival events including: Film & TV Summit, Film & TV Market, "The Golden Angel" Award Ceremony and over 10 seminars, discussions and screenings. The Chinese American Film Festival TV Co-Production Summit is co-organized by the State Administration of Press Publication, Radio, Film and Television of People's Republic of China (SAPPRFT) International Division and TV Drama Division. The Film Co-Production Summit is Co-Organized by PGA and China Film Co-Production Corporation, The Film & TV Market is Co-Organized by China Film Co., and China Radio and Television, Film & Television Union.



Universal Pictures, Fox, HBO, Netflix, CBS, IMAX and many widely known US Film & Television Institutions will participate in this year's festival. Up until now, the Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American TV Festival are open to registration, and have already received over 200 productions from both US and China. Registration and business inquiries please visit http://www.cafilmfestival.org or call 626-856-3889, Online Registration closes on September 30th.



During the Press Conference, the Chinese American Film Festival Organizing Committee issued the "Consultant Certificate" to Famous Performing Artist, Chinese American Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Yalei Gui, President of Beijing Documentary Development Association Xiaolin Liu. The Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American TV Festival's Honorary Sponsor East West Bank Senior Vice President, Emily Wang, Festival Official Airline China Airlines, Director of North American Division Zhihang Chi, Manager of Bicycle Resort Leo Chu have all attended the Press Conference.



About Chinese American Film Festival

The Chinese American Film Festival is organized by EDI Media, supported by the State Administration of China National Press, Publication, Radio, film and Television (SAPPRFT) and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the U.S., CAFF has become an annual grand celebration of the Film & TV industries, with attendees from large scale film companies, Hollywood Talent Agencies, US political leaders and distinguished guests from the U.S. and China.



CAFF has received letters of recognition signed by two Former U.S. Presidents, Obama and Bush. CAFF is also the only China-US Cultural exchange event to be formally written in the U.S. Congress report, as a part of U.S. History. CAFF is one of the first to be recorded in the 7th Round of China-US High-level Consultation on People-to-People Exchange and Cultural Activities as a national event. CAFF is the only festival that issues the "Most Popular American Film in China" on behalf of the Chinese film market.



Every year from the end of October to November, is the season of the American Film Market, the Chinese American Film Festival held a grand opening ceremony and the "Golden Angel Award" awards ceremony in the entertainment capital of the world- Hollywood. As an annual cultural exchange event between the East and the West, the Chinese American Film Festival attracts dozens of Chinese and American mainstream media coverage every year. CAFF has also received immense support and signed letters of recognition from two former U.S. presidents Obama and Bush, California Governor Schwarzenegger, China National Press and Publication Radio and Television Bureau Deputy Director Tong Gang, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai and many other US and political leaders.



There were also congratulatory messages from the Chairman of the Motion Picture Association of America, Senator Dodd, President of the U.S. Congress Minority Committee, Federal House of Representatives Grace Napolitano, Chairman of the US Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Ed Royce , The first Chinese female Congresswoman Judy Chu, the United States California Senator Ed Hernandez, California House Republican leader, San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles County Supervisor Michael Antonovich, Kathryn Barger and so on.



Executives from Hollywood major film companies, including News Corp., 20th Century Fox, Paramount, Disney, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., Sony, DreamWorks, Wei Xiu and other companies. Former Academy President Sid Ganis, Oscar Chief Operating Officer Ric Robertson, and many of the world's film masters and Oscar winners: Movie Avatar director James Cameron, Director Luc Besson, The Godfather Producer Albert Ruddy, Producer Andre Morgan, Black Swan Producer Mike Medavoy, British Patient Producer Mike Lane, Lion King Director Rob Minkoff, The Hurt Locker Director Katherine Bigelow, Rush Hour Producer Arthur Sarkissian, Spider-Man Soundwriter Paul Otteosson, Star Wars Producer Howard Kazanjian, Lion King, Indiana Jones Raider of the Lost Ark sound effects Editor Richard Anderson, Crash Producer Mark Harris, Shrek Director Xu Chengyi, First Blood Director Ted Kotcheff, Kungfu Panda Director Yuh Nelson.



About Chinese American TV Festival

Since 2013, the CAFF Organizing Committee has set up "China's Outstanding TV Series Golden Angel Award" to recognize the talented individuals in the TV industry; Many outstanding film and television actors have since made an appearance, including Tang guoqiang, hsu hsiao-ming, Lin Yongjian, Yu Rongguang, Hai Qing, Ni Yan, Liu Li, Hong Jiantao, Sun Weiming, Zhang Beiguang, He ZhengJun, Chen Wei, Ray Lui, Zhang Weijian, Hu Xinger, Wang Mingquan, Zheng Shaoqiu, Fang Fang, Li Zonghan and many other excellent Film and TV actors.



In 2016, Deputy Director of the TV Drama Division Yang Sheng personally led a delegation, jointly with the international Division of SAPPRFT, Shanghai Media Group Secretary Teng Junjie, China International, Director Tang Ji Li, President of Shandong Film Production LLC. Jin Liang, President of Ciwen Ma Zhongjun, General Manager of Le Flower Film & TV Dun Yong, Director of Guangdong LingHang Production Sun Yang, President of Huace Film & TV Fu Binxing and other distinguished guests have attended the Chinese and American film festival and CAFF TV Co-Production Summit, and have conducted pragmatic cooperation with PGA, HBO Movie Channel, Netflix, IMAX, Universal, Warner Bros.



The "Chinese American TV Drama Co-Production Summit" Co- Organized by CAFF Organizing Committee, TV drama division and International Division(SAPPRFT), witnessed the birth of the first ever Chinese and American Co-Production TV Series signed by Warner Bros and Huace Film & TV, facilitated the co-production and cooperation between the TV industries in both US and China. This year, with the permission of the State Administration of China National Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), "China's Outstanding TV Series Golden Angel Award" has been officially upgraded to "Chinese American TV Festival" (CATF).



About Los Angeles Public Library

A recipient of the nation's highest honor for library service—the National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Los Angeles Public Library serves the largest and most diverse urban population of any library in the nation. Its Central Library, 72 branch libraries, collection of more than 6 million books, state-of-the-art technology accessible at www.lapl.org, and more than 18,000 public programs a year provide everyone with free and easy access to information and the opportunity for life-long learning.



