2017 Colorado Companies to Watch Finalists Announced

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2017 --Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) today announced the 2017 Winners of the 9th Annual Colorado Company to Watch Awards Gala, a unique program that honors 50 high-performing 2nd stage companies from across the state for their performance in the marketplace, innovative products, unique processes and philanthropic actions.



Second-stage companies are those that have moved past the startup stage and into a period of growth. The 2017 Winners selected significantly impact the state's economy by collectively providing thousands of jobs and contributing millions of dollars in revenue while representing Colorado's diverse economic landscape.



"The 2017 Colorado Companies to Watch Winners represent the most innovation and impactful companies that are fueling the economic fire of our state," said Rick Ninneman, Board Chair of Colorado Companies to Watch. "We are proud to recognize the contributions of these second-stage companies of Colorado."



Candidates are selected from nominations within the local community. This year, over 750 companies nominated, with 100 Finalists emerging, from which 50 Winners were chosen by the esteemed CCTW volunteer judging panel. Winners were announced at the 9th Annual Gala Awards Dinner on Friday, June 23, 2016 at the Denver Marriott City Center.



2017 Colorado Companies to Watch Winners Include:



1908 Brands

AdCellerant

Amplio Digital

Apto

Blinker

Blue Canyon Technologies

BombBomb

Bonsai Design

Brinkman

Bye Aerospace, Inc.

Catalyst Solutions

Dizzion

Down River Equipment

Egg Strategy

Epiphany Ai

Epoch Eyewear

Front Range Dermatology Associates

GoSpotCheck

High Precision Devices

Image Audiovisuals, Inc.

Ink Monstr

Integrity Communications Solutions, Inc.

Integrity Electrical Solutions

Karrikins Group LLC

KD Kanopy, Inc.

LoCo Food Distribution, LLC

Marczyk Fine Foods

Maria Empanada

Mayfly Outdoors

Motherlove Herbal Company

Ombud

P2Binvestor

PAIRIN

PeakMed

Phunkshun Wear

Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting

PopSockets, LLC

ProStar GeoCorp Inc.

ShadeScapes Americas

Shine Community

Solar Roast Coffee, LLC

Stem Ciders

STRYD

System76

Tailwind Nutrition

TouchSource

Two Leaves and a Bud Tea Company

Velocity Global

VintageView Wine Storage Systems

Your Green Contractor



About Colorado Companies to Watch

Colorado Companies to Watch is an awards program honoring 2nd-stage companies headquartered in the state of Colorado. The 450 companies that have been honored since the program's inception demonstrate high performance in the marketplace or exhibit innovative products or processes. The program is designed to seek businesses from a wide range of industries throughout the state, not just the major metropolitan areas. The 50 companies selected each year make an astounding impact on Colorado's economy by collectively providing thousands of jobs and contributing millions of dollars in revenue. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) launched the program in 2009 in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation and valuable community partners from across Colorado.



For more information on Colorado Companies to Watch, visit ColoradoCompaniestoWatch.org, facebook.com/ColoradoCompaniestoWatch and Twitter @coloradoCTW.



