2017 Ellis Island National Monument Coin Release Scheduled in August

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2017 --August is a big month - new launch in US Mint "America the Beautiful" program is announced!



All passionate collectors are getting ready to celebrate the launch of the 39th coin in the ATB program -2017 5 oz Silver America the Beautiful ATB New Jersey Ellis Island Coin. The release is scheduled on August 28th, at 12 PM.The launch ceremony will be on the flagpole area on the Ellis Island, near the Ellis Island Immigration Museum - a true symbolic location for the coin itself.



US Mint representatives will also hold the traditional coin forum scheduled at 12:30 pm at the same location as the coin's launch. The public will be invited to participate in the discussions about the future programs.



The "America the Beautiful" quarters' program started in 1999, with the annual issuance of five emblematic coins, presenting the most beautiful and iconic locations from each US state, mostly US national parks, forests and historical monuments. Each quarter is made of .999 fine silver and weighs 5 oz. In total there will be 56 coins until 2021 as part of the "America the Beautiful" series, the 2017 Ellis Island National Monument quarter dollar is the 39th coin issued.



The upcoming coin has a beautiful and emotional design. The reverse shows an immigrant family approaching Ellis Island, showing both hope and uncertainty for the future, design completed with the hospital building. The design for this beautiful coin was created by US Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Barbara Fox and sculptured by Engraver Phebe Hemphill. The obverse features the classic George Washington portrait, designed by John Flanagan.



Be among the firsts which have a chance to purchase 2017 5 oz Silver America the Beautiful ATB New Jersey Ellis Island Coin with a presale at Bullion Exchanges!



Bullion Exchanges also offers other coins from the "America the Beautiful" program. Also, if you are a fan of silver coins, check our extensive collection of US silver coins.



If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us at 800-852-6884, or send us a message, we will be happy to assist you.