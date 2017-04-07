2017 Great Race Selects "Big Daddy" Don Garlits as Grand Marshal

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2017 --"Big Daddy" Don Garlits, from nearby Ocala, Florida is the legendary drag racer with 17 World Championship Titles to his credit and is one of the biggest names in all of racing. The start of the Great Race will be on Main Street in the Historic Springfield section of downtown Jacksonville from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 24. Garlits will have his traveling museum with him that morning and he will send off the racers to Michigan by waving the green flag at 10:30 a.m.



About Garlits: The name "Big Daddy" Don Garlits is synonymous with Drag Racing. In fact Garlits has been dubbed the "King of the Dragsters," and could be considered the patriarch of Top Fuel Drag Racing. Don's High school sweetheart is his wife Pat, however, his first love is the automobile and his passion is winning. His Swamp Rat series of 34 hand fabricated black race cars carried him to 144 national event wins.



"Big Daddy's" living legacy and race car design innovations are so significant that one of his record breaking drag race cars is enshrined in the Smithsonian Museum of American History. Don Garlits began racing in 1950 and scored his first major victory in 1955. His first NHRA National event win came in Top Fuel at the 1963 Winter Nationals in Pomona, CA. Don has won the prestigious NHRA U.S. nationals a record 8 times. His four decades of Drag Racing have filled the pages of seven books.



The Great Race, presented by Hemmings Motor News and Coker Tire, is an automotive competition based on precision driving and navigational skills in classic, antique and vintage automobiles. The competition, which was founded in 1983, contains numerous timed endurance rally stages. Vehicle entries must have been manufactured in 1972 or earlier with a competition crew of a driver and a navigator in each competing vehicle.



"Champion Oil is proud to support The Great Race, which combines the accuracy in calculation and rally skills with an appreciation of historic automobiles," said Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance Products. "Being named the official motor oil is a great tribute to our "Purpose Built" lubricant technology formulated for protection and performance. "



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic, and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



All Champion Racing Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines. http://www.championsusechampion.com/



