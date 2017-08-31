2017 Labor Day Mattress Deals Compared in New Guide from the Best Mattress

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2017 --Labor Day weekend is here, and bed education website The Best Mattress announces the release of their popular report on end-of-summer savings comparing nearly 30 beds featured by major retailers.



Updated August 29, the guide, "2017 Labor Day Deals on Mattresses & Adjustable Beds from Major Retailers," curates holiday offers in detail. Over 20 mattresses are assessed within the report, grouped by memory foam and innersprings. Their comparison tables feature specification details like coil count or foam density when available as well as warranty, return and price details to make shopping simpler for consumers.



Sales come from department stores like Macy's and Sears, mattress stores like Mattress Firm and Sleepy's as well brand websites Tempurpedic, Serta, Amerisleep, and others. From the Labor Day mattress sales compared, The Best Mattress curates two offers they found to offer excellent values based on reviews, specifications, price/value and retailer policies. Primarily from this middle price range, this year's picks include:



- Memory foam bed from Amerisleep at $1199.



- Hybrid innerspring set from Mattress Firm at $1599.



The blog also features an overview of all national Labor Day mattress deals listed by individual retailers for readers seeking to browse and compare on their own. From the deals released thus far, prices start as low as $199 and include a wide range of budget and quality levels.



The Best Mattress provides a few tips on navigating Labor Day mattress sales and coming home with the best bed as well. These include when to shop and where to look, plus the key factors consumers should be aware of for each mattress type.



The Best Mattress updates listings as additional stores release their sales, and interested readers can also find a wealth of buying guides and mattress comparisons on their blog for additional information.



About BestMattress-Brand.org

TheBest-Mattress.org is a mattress education blog that offers insightful guides and product comparisons for consumers. The website reports on a range of topics from mattress brands to shopping tips, offering an unbiased and well-informed at look at the facts.