2017 Labor Day Mattress Sale Preview Released by Best Mattress Brand

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2017 --The Labor Day holiday celebrates hard work, and what better way to indulge than with comfort and relaxation? According to a new report from Best Mattress Brand, this weekend is the perfect time to do it, as many mattress companies put forth their best deals of the season.



The new guide is titled, "Labor Day Mattress Sale Preview: 2017's Best Buys," and features offers updated as of August 29. In the article, Best Mattress Brand previews the holiday's offers on mattresses from major retailers, including mattress showrooms, national department stores, and brand-direct websites.



Sources include official ads, press releases and websites from stores like Macy's, Sears, Mattress Firm, Sleepy's, as well as online-direct brands like Tempurpedic and Amerisleep. Over 20 different mattress deals are highlighted in total, ranging from budget buys under $500 to mid-range picks and luxury options.



Editors provide detailed previews of the top sales for quick browsing, sorted into memory foam and innerspring categories. Based on their assessment of the available deals and how they compare on quality, value, reviews and guarantees, the blog also lists a couple top picks for interested readers. This year's best Labor Day mattress deals include beds from Amerisleep and Mattress Firm.



Based on the published ads, the guide offers an overview of trends readers can expect to find during 2017 Labor Day mattress deals. Trends spotted include package deals (especially with box springs or adjustable beds), rebates (mail-in gift cards or promotional items with purchase), ultra-cheap "doorbuster" beds, as well as many instant discounts.



In addition to the Labor Day shopping guide, readers can also find helpful articles on Best Mattress Brand's website with topics like adjustable beds and types of mattresses as well as in depth brand reviews designed to help consumers select their ideal bed.



About BestMattress-Brand.org

BestMattress-Brand.org is a mattress research blog designed to provide information to mattress shoppers. With a mission to make bed shopping easier, editors provide unbiased assessments of manufacturer claims and customer satisfaction. The blog also features industry news and brand reviews based on first and third party research, and offers weekly newsletters for subscribers.