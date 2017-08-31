2017 Labor Day Mattress Sales Released in New Mattress Journal Report

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2017 --Monday, September 4, marks Labor Day in 2017, and with the holiday weekend comes leisurely barbecues and back-to-school season for many Americans. One other fixture of the holiday has also become retail sales, the subject of Mattress Journal's latest article and guide.



Titled "What's The Deal With Labor Day Mattress Sales?", the article looks at the background of the holiday and offers readers tips on getting the best deals this year. The guide features a range of sale listings from major national brands, updated August 29.



As Mattress Journal explains, the Labor Day holiday honors workers, and has roots going back over 120 years. Because many people enjoy a long weekend off of work, retailers promote sales making it one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year. In fact, many stores will be offering some of their best deals of the entire fall season.



In order to help readers get the best values and cut through the noise, Mattress Journal put together a collection of useful tips as well as a list of discounts being offered by national retailers, including department stores and online brands.



The guide's main draw is a detailed listing of current Labor Day mattress sales and promotions currently available. So far, this collection includes Amerisleep, a retailer of plant-based memory foam beds, memory foam specials from Tempur-Pedic and Serta, innerspring discounts from Macy's and Sears, offers from Mattress Firm and Sleepy's, and others.



Editors highlight a couple standout specials from the bunch as well, based on quality versus price, reviews and more. This year's Top Deals include:



- The AS2 plant-based memory mattress at Amerisleep, $1099 in queen.



- The Beautyrest World Class Bridgewater Firm innerspring set at Mattress Firm, $1599 in queen.



- The Serta iComfort Hybrid Visionaire Firm gel memory foam mattress at Serta, $1999 in queen.



In addition to deals, Mattress Journal also explains how to shop smarter, including recommendations to research and browse before the busy sales to avoid sales pressure and crowds. The article reminds shoppers to check whether or not sale mattresses are returnable or exchangeable, and to consider shopping online for greater selection and savings. The guide provides a brief overview of major mattress types and sizes as well, and encourages shoppers to get an understanding of the different options and their preferences.



For readers looking to learn more about beds and companies, Mattress Journal's website also offers several informative guides and articles on bed brands and types that aim to simplify shopping.



About MattressJournal.com

MattressJournal.com offers the latest bed news and mattress reviews to help shoppers research purchases and get the best sleep possible. Through careful, independent analysis of mattress types, brands, and sleep research, the blog offers expert opinions in readable, relatable format. With a focus on making the buying process simpler, Mattress Journal proves a valuable resource for consumers.