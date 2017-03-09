Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2017 --The 2017 North American Cable Assembly Manufacturers report is a 1,200-page report, in PDF format, containing profiles on 1,105 companies in the United States, Canada, and Mexico that manufacture cable assemblies for resale.



The profiles include company name, address, phone number, business manager, website, estimated 2015 worldwide revenues, facility size, manufacturing locations by region of the world, markets served, product types manufactured, agency approvals/certifications, minority business designations, and a brief description of the business.



The report also contains a chapter on the worldwide and North American cable assembly market, and a statistical/high level analysis of the profiles and summary of the information collected.



Highlights of the Report:



- The worldwide cable assembly industry had a value of $134 billion in 2015

- In North America, there are at least 1,105 companies participating in the cable assembly industry with combined, worldwide revenues of over $66 billion.

- The state/province with the most cable assembly manufacturers is California.

23% of the companies participated in serving the industrial market sector and 5% participate in the medical market sector.

- The median company size in the report is $5M.



Who can benefit from the report:



- Companies seeking potential subcontractors for the outsourcing of their cable assembly requirements.

- Companies that want to identify potential customers for their products and services, including connector and component suppliers, equipment/tooling suppliers, material suppliers, and distributors.

- Organizations seeking to acquire cable assembly companies can find a comprehensive list of potential targets in the report. For an additional charge, the report database is available as a sortable Excel document



