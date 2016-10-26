2017 PADI IDC Gili Islands Schedule Revision Announced by PADI Asia Pacific

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --The new schedule released by PADI Asia Pacific has allocated 12 IDC and IE sessions throughout 2017 rather than the 10 scheduled in previous years. PADI Asia Pacific Staff and PADI regional management in Indonesia have been so impressed with the quality and exceptional high standard of Instructor training provided by Holly that it was ultimately necessary to target this specific area and increase the amount of sessions conducted in this area thought the year. The PADI IDC Indonesia can now release details of the 12 sessions throughout the year of 2017.



2017 Sessions - total time to complete the PADI IDC Preparation + PADI IDC + EFRI



Session 1. January 9th - January 29th

Session 2. January 29th - February 18th

Session 3. February 13th -March 5th

Session 4. March 20 - April 9th

Session 5. April 24 - May 14th

Session 6. May 29th - June 18th

Session 7. July 3rd - July 22nd

Session 8. August 7th - August 27th

Session 9. September 11th - October 1st

Session 10. September 28th - October 18th

Session 11. October 16th - November 5th

Session 12. November 20th - December 10th



Judging by the PADI IDC Indonesia Reviews on TripAdvisor the program has become one of the most popular scuba diving instructor level training programs available within the industry and therefore it is a great opportunity for professional divers that are serious about a career within the diving industry. More information can be found on the Indonesia PADI IDC Facebook Page or by simply checking out the Website. All Instructor level training is fully conducted by Holly and takes place at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan, Indonesia and offers candidates on the PADI IDC Indonesia Course the best possible start to a new career in diving.



Contact:

JT Dive Advice

The Gili Islands IDC

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

www.idc-gili.com