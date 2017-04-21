Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2017 --Tax Day 2017 has come and gone, unofficially putting a close to the 2016 tax season. That makes today the perfect time to start moving ahead toward a brighter financial future with the help of experienced Maryland bankruptcy attorneys at Goren & Tucci. Whether it's dealing with old or new debts such as taxes, catching up on past due mortgage or car payments, stopping harassing phone calls, law suits, garnishments, or foreclosure, bankruptcy may be the answer you've been looking for.



"Filing taxes is like crossing through the finish line of a race for many of our clients, and it's great to have that in the rearview mirror," says Maryland bankruptcy lawyer Brian A. Tucci. "For those who received a tax refund, it is among the most frequently used funding sources to hire a bankruptcy attorney. For those who discover they owe back taxes, bankruptcy may be the best alternative to either eliminate or resolve it."



Consulting with an experienced Maryland bankruptcy attorney before using refunds is critical. Too often, people trying to "do the right thing: use their tax refunds to pay one or two creditors back.



"I see this band aid approach often," says Maryland bankruptcy attorney Robert K. Goren. "If they would have consulted with someone to discuss their options first, they would have had the means to resolve all of their debts through hiring bankruptcy counsel, not just one or two."



There's no one size fits all solution which is why Goren & Tucci always develops tailored, unique plans built for the success of each of client individually. For some individuals, it may be best to file bankruptcy for tax debts, while for others, a non-bankruptcy alternative solution may be best, such as debt consolidation, loan modification, negotiations or settlements, or debt reorganization.



