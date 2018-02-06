Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2018 --2017 was an amazing year on the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) in the Gili Islands, Indonesia with PADI Course Director Holly Macleod issuing over 543 Instructor level PADI certifications. During the year Holly saw 116 dive professionals choosing to take the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) and become Open Water Scuba Instructors (OWSI).



The PADI "Elite" Instructor Award is given to active Scuba Diving Instructors who certify a specific number of students and reach certain milestones. These milestones are recognized by the PADI "Elite" 50, 100, 150, 200 or 300 Awards matching the numbers of qualifying certifications in any one calendar year. Although Holly issued over 500 Instructor level PADI certifications in2017, she has been consistently awarded the PADI "Elite-300" Award since the program started.



PADI recognizes and rewards productivity of PADI Course Directors through the Frequent Trainer Program and awards a Silver, Gold or Platinum status award. To earn the Silver rating a PADI Course Director needs to issue 10 or more DM/AI/OWSI/IDCSI certifications, plus between 20 and 49 Instructor level certifications and have a 50% continuing education ratio for Instructor training. For the Gold rating the pre requisite is to issue 20 or more DM/AI/OWSI/IDCSI certifications, between 50 and 99 Instructor level certifications and have a 60% continuing education ratio for Instructor training. Then for the Platinum rating a PADI Course Director needs to; issue 30 or more DM/AI/OWSI/IDCSI certifications, more than 100 Instructor level certifications and have a 70% continuing education ratio for Instructor training. Due to the sheer high number of Instructor level certifications every year, Holly received the "Platinum" Status for the 5th Year in a row.



Other forms of recognition in 2017 came in the form of PADI Awards for a commitment to Instructor development, professionalism and overall contribution to the recreational diving industry as well as gaining the TripAdvisor "Certificate of Excellence" based on the quality of reviews from previous candidates.



There are many additional reasons why Holly Macleod has become one of the most widely chosen PADI Course Directors when looking at taking the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC).



The main reasons why so many candidates choose to take this program stem from the Experience, Quality and Assurance provided during the program; with many professional Divemaster's traveling from all over the world including parts of Indonesia such as Jakarta, Bali, Gili Islands and Komodo Holly has the experience to provide the perfect foundation to a professional PADI Instructor career. Holly has worked within the diving industry for more than 15 years and undertaken a variety of diving related jobs in a whole host of global diving destinations. Quality is another large part of the reason professionals are choosing to take Instructor level training; Holly has a genuine passion for dive training, both recreational and professional and a commitment to the diving Industry as a whole. Holly's enthusiasm and determination mean that the program is always kept as up to date as possible and essentially designed to provide a far superior level of education generally found within the Industry, and training to a standard well over and above that generally seen within the field. Potential Instructor candidates can be safe in the knowledge that Holly conducts the entire program from start to finish and is even available before and after the course has finished, allowing newly certified Instructors the assurance that they will receive the absolute best possible training and support from potentially one of the most experienced Instructor trainers within the diving Industry.



The Gili IDC Indonesia PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) is conducted 10 times throughout the calender year. Professional Divers are highly advised to check out the PADI IDC Gili Komodo Schedule and book a place early on the exceptional Instructor training experience. Previous candidates can also be seen by taking a look at the 2017 PADI IDC Gili Komodo Slideshow.



