2018 Editions of Perth Mint Coins

Celebrating over a century of minting expertise and craftsmanship, Perth Mint issues some of the world's finest bullion coins, meticulously struck from the purest precious metals: Lunar Gold and Silver Coins, Kangaroo Silver, Gold and Platinum Coins, Kookaburra Silver Coins, and Koala Silver Coins.



Lunar Gold and Silver Coins



The first Perth Mint coins to be released are the 11th editions of its famous Lunar Coins. The 2018 Year of the Dog Lunar Gold and 2018 Year of the Dog Lunar Silver Coins will be issued on September 11th, 2017, and will celebrate the eleventh symbol of the Chinese Calendar – the dog. The silver coin's reverse depicts a German Shepherd dog and pup lying in the grass with Chinese peony flowers in the background. The gold coin showcases a Labrador Retriever on rocks with a stylized pine tree in the background encircled by the engravings "Year of the Dog", the "P" mintmark and the Chinese character for a dog.



People who are born under the Dog sign (1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006 and 2018) are considered to be kind, amiable, friendly, and loyal. For this reason, these exceptional coins struck from 99.99% pure silver and gold are an excellent anniversary gift and a treasured addition to any collection. The silver pieces will be unlimitedly available in 1 kg($30 AUD), 10 oz.($10 AUD), 5 oz.($8 AUD), 2 oz. ($2 AUD), and ½ oz.($0.50 AUD) size options, but the mint will strike only 300,000 1 troy ounce ($1 AUD) pieces and 100 10 kilo ($300 AUD) coins. The gold coin will have unlimited editions of 1 kg ($3,000 AUD), 10 oz.($1,000 AUD), 2 oz.($200 AUD), ½ oz.($50 AUD), ¼ oz. ($25 AUD), 1/10 oz.($15 AUD), 1/20 oz.($5 AUD) coins, and only 30,000 1 troy ounce pieces. The production of all sizes except for silver 1 kilo will close at the end of 2018 when Perth Mint will declare the official mintage of each coin.



Kookaburra Silver Coins



Another popular silver collectible issued by the Perth Mint is the silver Kookaburra series, which was introduced in 1990 and features a yearly changing reverse image depicting the renowned Kookaburra bird – an unmatched icon of Australian wildlife. The laughing kookaburra is the largest member of the kingfisher species and is regarded as being synonymous with the Australian outback. This year's release portrays a flying kookaburra against the backdrop of a full moon, framed by the engravings "Australian Kookaburra", the "P" mintmark, "2018" and the coin's weight and purity. This precious collectible will become available on the 4th of October, 2017, and will be struck by the mint from .9999 fine silver in three sizes: 1 kilo ($30 AUD), 10 oz. ($10 AUD), and 1 oz. ($1 AUD), the last one having a limited issue of 500,000 pieces. The production of the other two size options will close at the end of 2018.



Kangaroo Silver, Gold and Platinum Coins



An undeniable favorite among Australian bullion coins is the Perth Mint's Kangaroo series struck in silver, gold, and platinum. The latest editions of this cherished coin program will be available starting on the 23rd of October of 2017, and will feature the large marsupial endemic to Australia.



The reverse design of the silver coin hasn't changed since the coin's debut and shows the bounding red kangaroo surrounded by sun rays, along with the inscriptions of the "P" mintmark, "2018", and "Australian Kangaroo", which contains a special micro-engraved letter that's only detectable under a magnifying glass. The same design is featured on the 1 kilo gold coin and on the platinum edition. The Gold Kangaroo Bullion coin program offers an unrivaled combination of design, quality, and choice. It's reverse portrays two kangaroos bounding across a stylized rural landscape (not shown on the 1-kilo coin).



The silver coin is struck from 1 troy ounce of .9999 fine silver and carries a face value of $1 AUD, and is individually encapsulated in 25-coin tubes and 250 monster boxes. The gold coin is produced from .9999 fine gold in various sizes: 1 kilo ($3,000 AUD), 1 oz. ($100 AUD), ½ oz. ($50 AUD), ¼ oz. ($25 AUD), and 1/10 oz.($15 AUD), but the last 3 have a limited mintage of 100,000, 150,000, and200,000 coins, respectively. The platinum piece is issued from .9995 fine platinum in the standard size of 1 troy ounce and carries a $100 face value.



Koala Silver Coins



Struck since 2007, the Australian Silver Koala coin series from Perth Mint will become available starting January 8, 2018. This exceptional coin program depicting the cuddly marsupial is also part of the Wildlife series, which features the country's most popular inhabitants and makes up a unique combination of quality, convenience, and choice. Struck from 1 troy ounce of .9999 fine silver, this astonishing coin with a $1 AUD face value will have a limited mintage of just 300,000 pieces. The 2018 edition showcases a stunning image of a koala sitting on the branch of a eucalyptus tree framed by gum leaves. The engraving is encircled by the inscriptions "Australian Koala", the coin's weight, and its purity. Perth Mint also produces this beautiful coin in a 1 kilo ($30 AUD) size option and the production of this piece is unlimited until the end of 2018.



The obverse side of each coin features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, created by Ian Rank-Broadley, surrounded by the engravings "Elizabeth II" and "Australia". All coins are Australian legal tender with purity and weight assured by the Government of Australia and are sold in individual protective acrylic capsules which preserve their exceptional quality.



About Perth Mint

Perth Mint is the notable Australian Mint established in 1899 by the British Royal Mint after vast gold deposits were discovered in Australia. Accredited by COMEX, DMCC, TOCOM, and LBMA, it is renowned for producing superb bullion items, like the above coin series, and is also famous worldwide for creating the finest gold plate made of 13 ounces of .999999 pure gold.