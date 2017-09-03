2018 Gold & Silver Perth Mint Lunar Series Coins Available in September

The renowned 2018 Year of the Dog Lunar Coins will be released by the prestigious Perth Mint this September. Carrying the wonderful Chinese Zodiac design and having a limited mintage this beloved series has a strong collector interest and is expected to sell out quickly
New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2017 --Perth Mint will issue this year the 11th edition of its hugely popular Lunar II Series. The 2018 Year of the Dog Lunar Gold and 2018 Year of the Dog Lunar Silver Coins will be available beginning on September 11th and will commemorate the next character of the Chinese Calendar – the Year of the Dog. Legal tender in Australia with purity and weight backed by the Australian Government, these superb coins are offered in individual protective acrylic capsules to preserve their condition. Painstakingly struck from 99.99% pure gold and .9999 fine silver in bullion quality, these precious pieces are an excellent gift for any special occasion and a treasured keepsake for any numismatist.
The reverse side of the silver coin displays a German Shepherd dog and pup lying in the grass with Chinese peony flowers in the background while the gold coin showcases Labrador Retriever on rocks and featuring a stylized pine tree in the background. Both designs are framed by the engravings "Year of the Dog", "P" mintmark and the Chinese symbol for "dog" and accompanied by Her Majesty's effigy on the obverse side. The 2018 Silver Lunars will be produced in various sizes (1 kilo, 1 oz, 10 kilo, 2 oz., ½ oz.), yet only 300,000 1 oz. and 100 coins of 10 kilo will be struck by the mint. The gold issued will also be available in weights of 2 oz., ½ oz., ¼ oz., 1/10 oz., 1/20 oz., but only 30,000 1 troy ounce coins. For this reason, these splendid collectibles are sought-after additions to any bullion collection or portfolio.
