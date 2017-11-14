2018 International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence Seeks Best Practices That Improve Student Academic Achievement

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2017 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) has announced its call for presentations for the 2018 International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence taking place May 26-29, 2018, in Austin, Texas. NISOD seeks presentation proposals about topics of interest to community and technical college educators so it can build a compelling program of Pre-Conference Seminars, Breakout Sessions, and Roundtable Discussions.



NISOD's annual conference is the definitive gathering of community and technical college educators passionate about teaching and learning. Every year, the conference provides faculty, administrators, and staff with the resources, ideas, and solutions that drive excellence in all areas of community and technical college campuses, with a special emphasis on improving student academic achievement. With more than 300 sessions presented by educators from across the nation and beyond, conference participants leave with dozens of ideas they can implement immediately when they return to their home campuses.



"This year we're especially excited to announce new conference tracks," said NISOD Executive Director Edward J. Leach. "The conference has always evolved in response to new challenges and opportunities facing community and technical colleges. These leading-edge tracks set a new standard for research and solutions that will shape the future of teaching, learning, and leadership for years to come at these increasingly important institutions of higher education."



Educators who are interested in presenting at the conference should visit www.nisod.org/cfp to review submission guidelines, the new conference tracks, and to submit their presentation proposals. Presentation proposals must be received by January 8, 2018, to be fully considered for the program.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For nearly 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators."



For more information about NISOD, visit http://www.nisod.org.



If you would like more information about NISOD's call for presentations, please contact Edward J. Leach at ed@nisod.org or 512-232-1430.