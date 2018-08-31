2018 Labor Day Mattress Deals Compared in New Guide from What's the Best Bed

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2018 --The last big hurrah of summer is here! With Labor Day weekend comes relaxation, and also some of the best deals of the year on all types of household items. What's The Best Bed, an educational site on mattresses and sleep, just released their yearly guide to this weekend's Labor Day deals on beds for consumers seeking to save.



In this guide, readers find tips for shopping smart, including how to check fine print and guarantees during sales, and how to compare pricing and determine value when looking at mattress deals. Editors also offer insight into different types of holiday offers, which can be helpful to know when browsing beds.



Updated with current offers as of August 29, the article "Guide to 2018's Best Labor Day Mattress Sale Events," explains what to look for when shopping, curates dozens of deals, and highlights some of the best values.



What's The Best Bed's picks for the best Labor Day sales on mattresses kick off the article. These are selected based on specifications, value, and reviews. This year's features are the Amerisleep AS3 Mattress at $1,199 for memory foam; and the Beautyrest Black Alcove Plush Mattress at $2,649 for innersprings.



Additional sales highlighted in detailed comparison tables include the iComfort Blue 500, Tempur Cloud Elite, iComfort Vantage II, and the Stearns & Foster Hustonville. Following the best Labor Day mattress deal highlights, the guide lists all offers online and in stores from major national retailers, with over 40 different beds included in the listings. A wide range of options are represented, including major department stores, mattress showrooms, and internet brands with deals for all budgets and preferences.



What's The Best Bed's yearly guide is a must-read for anyone considering a new mattress during summer's Labor Day sales, saving both time and hassle by consolidating sale details in one place. The blog also features other useful mattress guides and educational articles for readers looking to learn more about choosing a new bed.



