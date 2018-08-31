2018 Labor Day Mattress Sales Guide Announced by Best Mattress Reviews

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2018 --Labor Day weekend sales bring one of the best times of year to save on major purchases, second perhaps only to Black Friday in November. On items like mattresses, savings prove quite significant with 15 to 30 percent off retail prices not uncommon.



Best Mattress Reviews, a website dedicated to researching beds, recently published a new guide to help consumers take advantage of upcoming holiday sales. The annual guide, titled, "Find Best Labor Day Mattress Sales for 2018," details when, where, why and how to shop retailers' Labor Day mattress deals this year.



This year, a couple mid-priced memory foam beds are highlighted as top mattress deals, including the AS3 Mattress from Amerisleep and Beautyrest Bridgewater Firm Set from Mattress Firm. The article also curates a full list of Labor Day mattress sales as they are released from top national stores and websites, including Macy's, Mattress Firm, and Sears.



Best Mattress Reviews introduces several tips designed to make navigating Labor Day mattress sales easier, based on editors' industry knowledge. These include how to develop a game plan before shopping, the low-down on discounts, why to skip ultra-cheap beds, how to avoid getting a low-quality bed, and which details are most worthy of attention when browsing.



Sales typically begin ahead of the actual holiday, with many already in progress and continuing over the holiday weekend. Best Mattress Reviews recommends shopping early and learning about beds well before sales begin, in order to avoid impulse buys that lead to buyer's remorse. The guide also lists helpful sources for locating mattress sales, including deal websites and social media.



Best Mattress Reviews updates the guide throughout the sale week as a resource to shoppers, and readers are invited to bookmark the guide and browse the website's myriad mattress guides and brand reviews for additional information and tips.



