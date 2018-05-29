2018 Memorial Day Mattress Deals Compared in New Sleep Junkie Guide

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2018 --Memorial Day weekend is finally here, marking the arrival of summer. Though this holiday honors the country's fallen service members, it also kicks off the summer season and has become a popular retail holiday, especially for big ticket home items that haven't really seen major discounts since Black Friday.



For shoppers looking to sleep a little better this summer, Sleep Junkie releases an annual guide to the holiday's mattress sales, titled "2018 Memorial Day Mattress Sales: Sears, Macy's & More."



In the article, updated with current ads on May 23, Sleep Junkie outlines and compares leading Memorial Day mattress deals. This includes several national chain stores, department stores, and online retailers. From budget to luxury prices, the article presents a range of deals on memory foam and innerspring mattresses to suit all types of sleep preferences.



Retailers with Memorial Day mattress deals featured this year in Sleep Junkie's article include Tempurpedic, Amerisleep, Macy's, Sears, Mattress Firm, Serta, JC Penney and others. Sleep Junkie groups the mattresses on sale for Memorial Day by price first for the budget-minded.



Three main categories include beds under $1000, between $1000 and $2000, and beds over $2000. For each offer, editors include an overview of basic information like coil count or memory foam density, profile, and warranties to help readers quickly compare value.



The guide features Sleep Junkie's top picks, selected based on specifications, reviews, warranties and return policies from available Memorial Day weekend promotions. This year's highlights include:



- Memory foam mattresses from Amerisleep.

- Innerspring mattresses from Serta, Beautyrest, Aireloom and Stearns and Foster.



Detailed breakdowns of all sales are also listed alphabetically by retailer with complete details on the promotions, mattresses, dates and locations. Memorial Day sale information comes from retailer websites, press releases, deal forums and other sources, and may be subject to change.



The Sleep Junkie website also invites readers to participate in a shopping poll and includes links to previous buying guides on memory foam, latex and other mattresses for shoppers seeking more details on brands.



