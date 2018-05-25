2018 Memorial Day Mattress Sales Previewed in Latest Best Mattress Brand Guide

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2018 --Memorial Day has long established itself as the first big weekend of the summer season. And, it's also earned a reputation as a popular retail holiday, bringing big sales on cars, clothing, home furnishings and more.



For those considering a new bed soon, review blog Best Mattress Brand recently released a guide to this year's Memorial Day deals. Designed to help shoppers navigate and compare offers, the guide is titled, "Memorial Day Mattress Sales: 2018 Preview." The article looks at tips for getting a good deal, top trends and lists offers that have been released thus far.



With the holiday weekend now here, editors compare actual Memorial Day weekend deals from most national retailers with data updated as of May 23. Stores seen include Sears, Mattress Firm, and Macy's as well as online specials from Amerisleep, Serta, and others.



Based on Best Mattress Brand's research, trends consumers can expect in 2018 online sales, bundled discounts on mattress and boxspring or adjustable sets, as well as significant instant discounts on plenty of memory foam and innerspring beds.



Drawing on years of researching beds and industry knowledge, Best Mattress Brand editors also suggest a few helpful pointers for prospective shoppers in the guide. These include: starting shopping as early as possible, suggestions on identifying comfort preferences, setting a budget, comparing many sources and brands, and always reading the fine print.



This year's standout deals as selected by the site include beds from Macy's and Amerisleep under $1200.



The blog also groups over two dozen offers by category, including memory foam beds, innerspring mattresses and adjustable bed sales, all sorted by price. The list includes mattresses spanning both entry-level and luxury lines, with prices under $500, over $4000 and in between. Beds of all types and brands are featured, offering a starting point for most preferences and budgets.



Readers can find several other resources on the Best Mattress Brand website, including detailed buying guides and variety of mattress brand reviews for researching brands and learning about beds.



