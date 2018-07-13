2018 National Wellness Award Recipients Announced

Stevens Point, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2018 --NWI board members and Executive Director Matt Lund presented awards to eight exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions to the wellness community at the 2018 National Wellness Conference in St. Paul, Minn., this summer. The award recipients are Mark Pettus, MD; Meg Jordan, PhD, RN, NBC-HWC, CWP; Marvin Burruss, CWP; Romuald Antoine Jr., CWWS, CPT, CHC; Susan Morgan Bailey, MS, CIC®; Lisa Medley, MA, CMT; Rob Owens, EdD, CSCS; and Bridgette Stewart, MEd, CWP. "With a focus on whole-person wellness, each of these individuals has really enhanced the field of wellness," Lund said. "We are pleased to honor them and thank them for all they do to help others thrive."



The NWI Halbert L. Dunn Wellness Award, named after the author of High-Level Wellness and the "father of the wellness movement," is the most prestigious award presented by the National Wellness Institute and is regarded as one of the highest honors in the health promotion and wellness fields. Recipients of the award have shown a dedication to wellness over the course of their lifetime, making many significant contributions and offering leadership that has furthered the field of wellness.



The 2018 award recipient, Dr. Pettus, is a triple-board certified Internist, Nephrologist, and Integrative Medicine physician practicing for over 25 years. He received his A.B. from Boston University and his M.D. from the University of Massachusetts Medical School. His postdoctoral training was at Harvard Medical School. He completed his renal fellowship at The Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Dr. Pettus is also an alumnus of The Advanced Program for Conflict Resolution, Negotiation, and Mediation at The Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Pettus currently serves as the Director of Medical Education, Wellness and Population Health at Berkshire Health Systems in western Massachusetts. In addition, he serves as the Associate Dean of Medical Education at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. In that capacity, Dr. Pettus oversees undergraduate and graduate medical education at Berkshire Health Systems, a major affiliate of the medical school. He is the physician lead on population health initiatives for western Massachusetts. He is the former Chief of Medicine at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY. He is a Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Dr. Pettus is the former Medical Director of The Kripalu Institute for Integrated Healing. He is the author of two books: The Savvy Patient: The Ultimate Advocate for Quality Health Care and It's All in Your Head: Change Your Mind, Change Your Health. He serves on the teaching faculty at The Center for Mind-Body Medicine in Washington, D.C. and The Meditation Institute in Averill Park NY. His podcast, The Health Edge, is heard by people all over the world.



The NWI William B. Baun Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the overall discipline of wellness and to the National Wellness Institute. The award is named in memory of William B. Baun, a devoted advocate of NWI and wellness. By serving in key roles associated with NWI, recipients of this award have made a profound impact on the wellness of individuals, organizations, and communities.



This year's award recipient, Meg Jordan, Ph.D., RN, NBC-HWC, CWP, is currently Professor and Department Chair of Integrative Health and Somatic Psychology at California Institute of Integral Studies and former co-president of the National Wellness Institute. She has authored five books including How to be a Health Coach. Dr. Jordan is a clinical medical anthropologist specializing in integrative and behavioral health, editor and founder of American Fitness Magazine, and on the executive board of the International Consortium for Health & Wellness Coaching. She has helped many individuals on their path to wellness and has empowered hundreds of wellness professionals. Dr. Jordan is thoroughly committed to enjoying a wellness lifestyle with family and friends and spreading the word to new recruits.



The NWI Multicultural Competency (MCC) Award, presented by the NWI MCC Wellness Committee, honors a person who: 1) demonstrates leadership in promoting and enhancing multicultural competency and inclusion in wellness and education and practice, and 2) supports the mission and goals of the NWI MCC Wellness Committee and, thus, the inclusiveness efforts of NWI.



This year's award recipient, Marvin Burruss, CWP, seeks to provide support, motivation, accountability, and education, helping individuals achieve balance of mind, body, and spirit, ultimately improving their personal well-being. He is employed by Weight Watchers International as a telephonic Personal Coach and is a coach in the employee wellness program at the College of Lake County (CLC) where he serves a diverse multicultural, multiethnic, and multigenerational population at the urban campus of the county. For four years, Burruss has served as the president of the CLC Wellness Club, and he is also a member of the CLC Wellness Commission, which supports the college initiatives to infuse diversity, multiculturalism, and environmental sustainability into the curriculum and college activities. Burruss holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology and is an NWI Certified Wellness Practitioner.



The NWI Young Wellness Professional Award recognizes the work and leadership of young wellness professionals, engaging and empowering millennials and younger generations to become the wellness leaders of tomorrow.



This year's award recipient, Romuald Antoine Jr., CWWS, CPT, CHC, millennial engagement expert and author of the Ultimate Guide to Engaging Millennials, is the founder and CEO of One Stop Wellness, a workplace wellness company that helps organizations empower their employees to improve their lifestyle. His work has been covered by Men's Health and others. He was named Top 100 Modern Man Influencers of 2017 by Black Enterprise. Romy is a fitness trainer and nutritionist with clients all over the world. He is an authority on how organizations can inspire well-being and managers can better engage millennials to attract and retain top talent. Romy is a graduate of USciences with a BS in Biology and serves as a workplace health educator for the American Heart Association.



The NWI Circle of Leadership provides the National Wellness Institute with a forum for recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations for their contributions to the field of wellness and, specifically, for their efforts to support the National Wellness Institute and its mission. This year NWI inducted four individuals into the NWI Circle of Leadership.



NWI Circle of Leadership inductee Susan Morgan Bailey, MS, CIC®, is a high energy leader with diversified experience in health, benefits, and education settings. She currently serves as the Director of Health and Wellness Services at Marsh & McLennan Agency-Michigan. Susan holds a Master of Science degree in Health Promotion, is a Certified Intrinsic Coach, and is SHRM-SCP and SPHR certified. Susan helped develop NWI's Worksite Wellness Program Manager certificate program and continues to share her expertise as a lead instructor.



NWI Circle of Leadership inductee Lisa Medley, MA, CMT, owner of Soulistic Arts, is a wellbeing mentor with over 20 years' experience and specializes in body intelligence. She holds a Master of Arts in Expressive Therapy and is a certified bodyworker and conscious dance catalyst. Lisa is passionate about empowering others to move freely in body/mind/spirit and in life. She is the creator of a variety of body-centered programs designed to guide participants to embody greater ease. She believes that as we create more peace in our body, we create more peace in the world. Lisa is an active member of the NWI Membership Committee.



NWI Circle of Leadership inductee Rob Owens, EdD, CSCS, is an experienced performance coach and instructional designer with subject matter expertise in applied sport and exercise psychology; health and wellness counseling; and physical cultural studies. He is currently an adjunct professor in Sport and Performance Psychology at the University of Western States and an Instructional Technology Consultant for the Bryan School of Business and Economics at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He holds a doctoral degree in kinesiology and his credentials include Real Balance Global Wellness Services' Health and Wellness Coach, the National Strength and Conditioning Association's Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, and the Functional Movement Specialist through Functional Movement Systems. Rob is a valued member of the NWI Council for Wellness Certification Excellence.



NWI Circle of Leadership inductee Bridgette Stewart, MEd, CWP, is the Program Coordinator for Health and Community Wellness in the College of Education at the University of West Georgia (UWG). She is an active member of Shape America; the Southern District of Shape America; and the Georgia Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (GAHPERD) where she serves as the current president. She also serves as the chair of the community health council as part of the health division of Southern District Shape America. Bridgette brings her expertise to NWI as chair of its Council on Wellness Certification Excellence.



About The National Wellness Institute

Founded in 1977, the National Wellness Institute's mission is to enrich professionals' lives and careers with competencies and connections to promote inclusive, whole-person wellness. Each year, NWI recognizes individuals who help support this mission.



